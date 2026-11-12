Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns "effective immediately" amid cheating scandal as company begins search for a replacement

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Despite the circumstances, Nvidia thanks Huang "for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang looks surprised with his mouth open in a screenshot from Creator&#039;s Voice Special Edition – Nintendo Switch 2&#039;s Custom Processor.
(Image credit: Nintendo, Nvidia)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned "effective immediately," the company has announced following allegations of the leader having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy – and further reports of a second affair surfacing just yesterday.

In a press release shared today, Nvidia confirms that chief financial officer and executive vice president Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the company's board searches for a permanent replacement for Huang.

Despite the circumstances, Nvidia still speaks highly of Huang in the statement. "Jensen's contributions to NVIDIA are profound," it begins. "NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry."

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Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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