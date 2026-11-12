Struggling The Witcher multiplayer project lands Baldur's Gate 3 writer behind some of Larian's best storylines

CD Projekt Red has hired Baldur's Gate 3 writer Baudelaire Welch for an upcoming multiplayer The Witcher project.
Welch is best known for their role as senior narrative designer at Larian Studios and by extension their work on Baldur's Gate 3. Welch headed up the Dark Urge storyline you get when you select them as an Origin character at the start of the game. Dark Urge is one of the fan-favorite characters in a game full of fan-favorite characters, and while quite literally being introduced by talking about its urge to kill at all times, it makes for one of the most interesting storylines in the game should you go down its path.
On top of that, Welch also contributed to Astarion's romance scenes, as well as all of the companion questlines found throughout the game. Per Welch's website, they also contributed to Crusader Kings 3 as a game designer, and have been working with Immortality creator Sam Barlow and filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg on psychological horror titles.
Welch will be working on The Witcher multiplayer project currently titled Project Sirius as a senior writer specialist, with the writer sharing the news on their LinkedIn. "Fantasy is where my heart lies and I'm thrilled to be writing for a studio which has been one of the genre's most beloved celebrants." Welch says, adding, "It's a hugely exciting job for any young writer and the team has already been so amazing in my first several months."
I’m excited to share that I’ve joined CD PROJEKT RED as a Senior Writer Specialist to work on the Witcher - many thrilling Trials await.
Can’t talk about the game yet, but pleased to be here!
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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