The Witcher 3 already had the most Golden Joysticks and it just won another, extending its lead over RPG rivals Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

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Thanks to Songs of the Past, this might not even be its final win

A close up of Geralt in The Witcher 3 Remastered.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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The Witcher 3 may now be 11 years old, but it just keeps on winning – in fact, it's now even further cemented itself as the proud owner of the most Golden Joystick Awards, and it might not even be done yet.

Of course, it helps that the beloved RPG just got a remaster this year – one that was so well received it took home the award for Best Remake/Remaster at The Golden Joystick Awards 2026. It faced stiff competition from Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, Star Fox, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, Gothic 1 Remake, and Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, but CD Projekt Red managed to come out on top… again.

I say 'again' because this is far from the studio's first win for the 2015 RPG. Before it even launched, The Witcher 3 managed to win The Golden Joystick Awards' Most Wanted category twice (once in 2013, then again in 2014), and then lived up to that hype when it actually released. At the 2015 show, it took home the awards for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Gaming Moment (specifically for the Bloody Baron quest, if you were wondering), and the big one – Ultimate Game of the Year.

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Its success didn't stop there, either, as it returned for a victory lap the following year with its Blood and Wine expansion. Like the base RPG, Blood and Wine won Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design, and Doug Cockle's performance as Geralt also won Best Gaming Performance.

That means that to date, The Witcher 3 has earned – count 'em – 10 wins at The Golden Joystick Awards. In fact, you can add on an extra two if you count the Studio of the Year awards given to CD Projekt Red in 2015 and 2016 – which, notably, the Guinness World Records does – bringing the total to 12.

Not that it needed it, but this latest victory puts even more distance between it and its previous competition, RPG rivals Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Including Larian's Studio of the Year award, Baldur's Gate 3 won seven awards in one night in a record for a single show back in 2023, which Clair Obscur matched last year.

Funnily enough, this may not even be The Witcher 3's final win. Its Songs of the Past expansion is set to launch next year, after all, and if that's as good as the previous offerings from CD Projekt Red, then that could well end up winning something, too.

The Witcher 3 mod swaps every single Griffin with the iconic low-poly pigeon: "He is back. And he is tired of being ridiculed."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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