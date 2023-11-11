Baldur's Gate 3 just had the biggest night at the Golden Joystick Awards since The Last of Us: Part 2 and The Witcher 3

Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios just had the most successful night in the history of the Golden Joysticks Awards.

Baldur's Gate 3 claimed the prize in all five of the categories it was nominated for; Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Game Community, PC Game of the Year, and Ultimate Game of the Year. That's in addition to a Best Supporting Performer win for actor Neil Newbon, who portrays Astarion in the game, and a Studio of the Year win for Larian itself.

In total, that seven-award haul means that Baldur's Gate 3 has claimed the most awards in a single night in the 40-year history of the Golden Joystick Awards, beating the number set in 2020 when The Last of Us Part 2 and Naughty Dog won six awards.

The most awards won by a single game still belongs to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt and co eventually claimed ten awards, but its single-night haul is limited to the five prizes that CD Projekt Red took home in 2015. The following year, the game's acclaimed Blood & Wine expansion claimed two further awards, with actor Doug Cockle winning a separate award for his performance as Geralt. Two 'Most Wanted' awards, won in 2013 and 2014, round out the game's total collection of prizes.

Several other games have claimed five awards in a night, including Elden Ring in 2022, God of War in 2018, Breath of the Wild in 2017, Overwatch in 2016m and GTA: San Andreas in 2005. Overall, the most successful franchise in the show's history is Grand Theft Auto, which sports a Guinness World Record for its four GOTY awards, which are only a small part of the 21 total prizes it's won.

