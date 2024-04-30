We have our first look at the new Falcon in Captain America 4 – thanks to a McDonald's advert

Now that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has taken on the mantle of Captain America, there's a new Falcon in the MCU – and we have our first look at him thanks to a McDonald's advertisement, which you can see below.

Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez will play Joaquin Torres, one of Sam Wilson's former Air Force colleagues who previously appeared in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and becomes the new Falcon in Captain America 4 (officially titled Captain America: Brave World). In the leaked McDonald's tie-in poster, we can see Joaquin alongside Sam's Captain America. He's in mid-flight in a new green-hued suit, helmet, and wings that look pretty different from Sam's old grey and red set-up.

First look at the new Falcon for Captain America: Brave New World. pic.twitter.com/omlns7jkshApril 29, 2024

Alongside Mackie and Ramirez, the movie will star some other familiar faces: Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (replacing the late William Hurt in the role), Liv Tyler as Thaddeus' daughter Betty, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, AKA Leader. All three characters previously appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. The Cloverfield Paradox helmer Julius Onah is in the director's chair while The Falcon and the Winter Solider creator Malcolm Spellman co-wrote the script.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. Next up for the MCU, though, is Deadpool 3, which will be released on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.