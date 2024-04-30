Sims competitor Life By You finally releases this summer after its early access delay

The developer of upcoming Sims competitor, Life By You , has confirmed it's ready to launch on its new Early Access release date, and it's right around the corner.

On April 30, Paradox Interactive confirmed the new launch date for its upcoming life sim, after delaying it twice previously. Originally, Life By You was set to release in September 2023 but was delayed to March 5, 2024, before landing on its current June 4, 2024 release date.

According to a press release, this two-month extension gave the team the additional time needed to "put the finishing touches on the visuals for its human characters and to improve gameplay further." This could help it stand out amongst the flurry of other life sims already out there and the ones currently in development - such as The Sims 5 , Paralives , and InZoi.

Although similar in a lot of ways, Life By You isn't just a Sims replica. The life sim will allow players to explore an open world via car, bike, scooter, or even on foot, where they'll encounter other humans and be able to strike up real-language conversations with them - compared to The Sims' fictional language, Simlish. Not forgetting one of the biggest differences: Life by You is pro-nudity .

In the lead-up to today's announcement, Life By You's creative director Rod Humble shared several insights about the upcoming game. Earlier this month, Humble told future players that they can monetize any mods they make for Life By You and that they "don't owe us a dime."

In the same interview with PC Gamer , the developer also said that life sims are "the most complex RPGs ever written" - which means a lot coming from someone who's worked on some of the biggest names in the genre over their career.

While we wait for June 4, here's a list of games like The Sims to keep you busy.