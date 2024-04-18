The director of upcoming Sims competitor Life By You says life sims are "the most complex RPGs ever written"

The director of upcoming Sims competitor Life By You says life sims are "the most complex" RPGs and crafting games ever made.

In an interview with PC Gamer , Rod Humble - director of Life By You and manager at Paradox Interactive - discusses why he thinks life sims have surged in popularity recently. "The reason that life simulation is so big, and I think it's going to get bigger, is that it's an inclusive game genre that anybody can use to tell stories that are rooted in real life," the developer said.

Although Maxis' The Sims has been everyone's go-to life sim since the early 2000s, it'll soon have a bit more to compete with. Not only is Paradox Interactive's Life By You on the horizon but fellow upcoming life sim Paralives by Alex Massé and company is also set to release next year - meaning you'll have more than just The Sims 5 aka 'Project Rene' to choose from when creating your best life.

You may not associate games like Baldur's Gate 3 with The Sims 4, but Humble thinks life sims are "the most complex RPGs ever written." The developer also believes they're "some of the most complex crafting games ever written, as well as being the most complex behavioral AI systems ever written." He continues: "But the reason I think that they are so popular is that even though they're that complex, they are relatable, and you don't need a tutorial."

Elsewhere, Paradox is trying to "push the boundaries" of life sims by making Life By You a more open and customizable experience. One of the ways it does this is by allowing players to create custom careers and jobs for their characters - everything from retail to hairdressing, finance, and more. Unlike The Sims, Life By You is also pro-nudity - which is probably good news for some people.

Life By You is set to launch on PC via Early Access on June 4, 2024.

So, can Paradox beat The Sims at its own game with Life By You?