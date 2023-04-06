Sims competitor Life by You allows you to create custom careers and jobs for your characters

Paradox's upcoming life sim Life by You will give players a lot of freedom when it comes to assigning jobs and careers to its character - so much so that it has a career creation tool.

As revealed by Paradox Tectonic head and life sim veteran Rod Humble, Life by You will offer players several options when it comes to giving their characters a job. In an interview with Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), Humble revealed that the game has "hotel jobs, retail jobs, hairdressing, salon, finance, regular white-collar jobs - all of that with progression - out of the box."

If none of those careers are unique enough for you though, Life by You will also release with a career and job editor tool, which will allow you to create brand-new jobs for the characters in your world. It sounds like players can be as creative as they like with this tool as well, as Humble explains: "So If you want to make a store that just sells balloons, you can do that."

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of customization in Paradox's upcoming game. We got our first proper look at the life sim a few weeks ago during the Life by You announcement event which showed off a number of the game's features and its September release date. During the stream, we found out about several of the other customization tools including the Build Tool, Object Editor Tool, and Conversation Creator Tool - to name a few.

Another incredibly impressive aspect of Life by You is the fact that it doesn't have any loading screens - meaning players can jump around the map and see what all the NPCs are doing in real-time. This is such an ambitious part of the game that Humble has also revealed, in another interview, that all the characters in the game are "accurately modeled every second of every year."

Life by You is set to release on September 12, 2023 (via early access) and will be available to play on PC through the Epic Game Store and Steam.