Be prepared to get absolutely no work down with this Tamagotchi-inspired life sim inspired by the developer behind 'idle Stardew Valley'

Having to choose between playing a life sim and working will soon be a thing of the past, as this indie dev is creating one that can be played on your desktop.

On April 23, indie developer Nine Finger Games announced My Little Life, a new kind of life sim that can be played whilst you get on with other things. The concept is similar to idle farming sim Rusty's Retirement , which is set to release at the end of this week and has players maintaining a farm without needing to give it their full attention. Kind of like a "modern Tamagotchi," as its developer explains.

📰Super excited to announce my next game! 📰My Little Life is a cute relaxing life-sim that sits on the bottom of your screen.Think of it as a modern-day Tamagotchi.(more info below) pic.twitter.com/5X5NVHJZekApril 23, 2024

Also similar to other beloved life sims like The Sims 4 , Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and Stardew Valley , players will create the perfect home for the customizable little people by decorating their houses, setting up their careers, and expanding their world which plays out automatically in front of you. Don't worry about getting too distracted either, as My Little Life can be minimized to a tiny strip of just 112 pixels for when you really need to focus.

As the game was only just announced, there's no release window just yet. If you're a fan of it already though, you can follow its developer on Twitter and wishlist the game on Steam to stay up to date with its progress.

