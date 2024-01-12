The developer of Sims competitor Paralives adds over 800 new items to the upcoming life sim - including an anime body pillow

Upcoming Sims-competitor Paralives seems to have made significant progress in 2023, with its developer showcasing over 800 items now in the game - including an anime body pillow.

On January 11, Paralives developer Alex Massé and team shared an update with fans on Twitter. "2023 was a big year for Paralives," the tweet reads, "while our programmers focused on gameplay features, our artists added hundreds of new items to the game!!" The update ends with Massé promising to show fans "progress on the live mode soon."

The developer really wasn't joking when they said they added a lot of new items - as the image below shows, there have been over 800 items added to the sim in the last year or so. It's difficult to see exactly what's been added to the game, but if you zoom in you can see a few interesting additions. For instance, we've got outdoor furnishings like trees and rocks, but also a tonne of indoor items like clothing, furniture, doors, rugs, and more.

Alongside the kitchen goods, bathtubs, and life-sized cow ornament (?) there looks to be a pink anime body pillow, as pointed out in the replies to the tweet. You can't say the Paralives team didn't think of everything for their upcoming game. There's also a bunch of food items now in the game including what looks like pizzas, baguettes, and more.

We've seen quite a few work-in-progress shots from the developer over the last couple of years, including this very cozy-looking living room set-up . There have also been a few updates on Paralives' gameplay, for instance, we now know that this life sim has a key advantage over The Sims - characters who can use the bathroom by themselves . If you're hoping for some of your favorite The Sims features to appear in Paralives, don't worry, you can still kill off your characters , it'll just take a little more work.