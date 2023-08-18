Sims competitor Paralives will still let you kill off your characters - it'll just take a little more work

Just like in The Sims, upcoming life sim Paralives will also give players the opportunity to kill off its characters, if you are so inclined.

As reported by PCGamesN (via the Paralives Patreon ), Paralives will give its characters a little more autonomy than Sims do in Maxis' life sim. As demonstrated in the video below, Parafolk "will be able to decide to perform some interactions on their own," including feeding themselves when they get hungry.

But what happens when you place a character in an empty room and take all the doors away? You guessed it, they'll eventually perish after not being fed for quite some time. I'm not sure why you'd want to do this, but hey, I know plenty of The Sims players that have killed their Sims off after placing them in a swimming pool and taking away all the ladders.

Thankfully, as the dev explains, Parafolk "die after being in the complete red for a good while," so you don't need to worry about losing generations worth of family members because you were distracted doing something else in the game.

On the other hand, if you don't want your Parafolk to be independent at all, you can alter the autonomy setting in the options menu - it's more useful if you're trying to juggle several different elements of the Paralives world at once and just need your characters to fend for themselves with basic tasks.

Paralives hasn't got a release date just yet, but you can keep up to date with the game's progress by wishlisting it on Steam and following its official Twitter account.