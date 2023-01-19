Paralives proves itself a worthy Sims 5 competitor with a cozy home setup – and a duck pillow

Life sim Paralives is continuing to prove itself a worthy Sims 5 competitor with more work-in-progress screenshots.

Developer Alex Massé and team have shared screenshots of a cozy house build to showcase Paralives' latest art style improvements, and we're not exaggerating when we say it's one of the nicest digital homes we've ever seen. One of the highlights of the house has to be the random ducks placed around the room - especially the duck-shaped pillow that has fans desperate to play this game for themselves - myself included.

DUCK PILLOW?!?!? 🥹🥹🥹January 19, 2023 See more

The room manages to strike the perfect balance of realistic and aesthetically pleasing visuals, with so many exciting small details spotted in this simple living room/kitchen layout. Things like the under-stairs cupboard, cereal boxes on the kitchen table, and decorations hanging on the wall give the house so much personality, so it'll be interesting to see the full range of customization available to players when Paralives releases sometime this year. Especially since much of Paralives' gameplay centers around building your dream home.

If this is the first time you're hearing about Paralives, the upcoming simulation game is shaping up to be every life sim fan's dream, with a refreshing art style and several fan-requested features currently missing from EA's simulation game. In fact, when The Sims 5 , aka Project Rene, was first announced, fans were very quick to compare it to Paralives due to some of the new interior design aspects currently being developed for the next generation of The Sims games.