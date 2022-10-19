The Sims 5 fans have spotted a few notable similarities to upcoming life sim Paralives

Following the official reveal of The Sims 5 yesterday, fans have been quick to point out the similarities to upcoming life sim Paralives.

In case you missed it, yesterday The Sims developer Maxis hosted the Behind the Sims Summit where it updated fans on all of the new things the team has been working on. During this presentation, we got our first look at the "next generation Sims game" which is currently codenamed ' Project Rene ' but what everyone is choosing to just call The Sims 5 anyway.

As demonstrated in the posts below, it seems that many fans have spotted similarities between Project Rene and fellow life sim game Paralives. It seems that the main resemblance comes from Paralives' furniture manipulation mechanic. As we saw from yesterday's The Sims 5 footage, players will soon be able to change items with a number of new customisation tools - tools that are already in Paralives.

You can genuinely tell that EA & The Sims Team have been keeping a close eye on Paralives considering The Sims 5’s current state closely resembles it.October 18, 2022 See more

they really saw paralives and said let’s release the sims 5💀October 18, 2022 See more

If this is the first time you're hearing about Paralives, it plays just like how The Sims does; build your dream home, create some characters to live in it, and manage their lives how you see fit. There are obviously a few differences between the two but the overall premise is the same. So much so that, as seen in the comments of the Reddit post above, it seems like a lot of The Sims players are planning to move onto Paralives after growing tired of The Sims 4.

Officially unveiling The Sims 5 is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what else was announced during the Behind the Sims Summit event yesterday. Alongside this reveal, we also found out that The Sims 4 will get infants alongside two new expansions next year and that The Sims 4 is adding a curated space for downloadable mods and custom content .