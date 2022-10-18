The Sims 4 is adding a curated space for downloadable mods and custom content

The Sims 4 is partnering with software company Overwolf to create a one-stop destination for custom content and mods. The partnership was announced during the Behind the Sims Summit by VP of franchise creative Lyndsay Pearson.

"Every day we're inspired by the incredible ways you express yourself," Pearson said before introducing The Sims 4 x Overwolf. "For years the Sims community has been expanded by modders and custom content creators. And today we're taking a big step forward in recognizing and celebrating their contribution....for the first time in our history we'll be working on a new destination for The Sims 4 players to download custom mods and custom content."

Up until this point, Simmers had to find the best Sims 4 mods on their own, though there are some popular sites that curate them for players like The Sims Resource (opens in new tab) and Mod the Sims. It's unclear how this new platform will work, but will likely be an in-game resource that will let you download mods and custom content directly into the game. We won't get more details until the holiday season, but here's hoping EA does not try to monetize mods, as they're almost always made and given away for free by Simmers. Pearson did promise that the new platform will include content from popular creators like Hey Harrie. (opens in new tab)

The Behind the Sims Summit also officially announced Project Rene aka The Sims 5, and that infants are coming to The Sims 4 next year.

