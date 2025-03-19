If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois

As PUBG developer Krafton prepares for the upcoming release of its stunning new Sims-like gem iNZOI, game director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim reveals that it's set to offer plenty of "types of death" to inflict upon Zois – likely much to the delight of many The Sims 4 fans.

Whether you're a hardened expert in the field of pool ladder removal or a fan of placing four walls around a Sim with no door in sight, you might be excited to learn that inZOI developers plan to deliver plenty of death variations to players come the new game's early access release next week on March 28. Kjun confirms as much during a recent online showcase , answering a curious content creator who wonders how many ways Zois can die.

"One of the biggest features of this game is death," Kjun admits, going on to describe how Zois might perish. "In inZOI, we have a lot of different types of death because life comes with death. In inZOI you could go to the bathroom and if you slip you might die. Or if you eat some old food you might have to go to the bathroom and, again, die. And when you fix broken-down electronics, you might get electrocuted, so you need to be careful."



Much like in The Sims 4, however, the chance a Zoi will die while doing mundane tasks is pretty low to make things fair. "I made the chance really low, but actually, electronics can very often break down," explains Kjun. "We have 16 different types of deaths." Of those 16, one stands out as particularly unique to inZOI – death via social status, basically. "One thing that I can say that only exists in inZOI is dying from the need for recognition."

"In the modern world, you find a lot of people feel fulfilled from being recognized by others and this death reflects that," says the director. "For example, in inZOI, let's say I fought with someone, and that rumor spread and came back to me. I could get a text message about it, or a friend of mine could tell me about the rumor and if the rumor is negative then my need for acknowledgement can go down. And if that drops too drastically, then you might die."

Death by embarrassment sounds pretty relatable – but there's more. "I reiterate, we have a simulation and death and this type of thing is a part of the game," Kjun concludes, ending with a warning: "Another thing that I wanted to mention about death is that you could get hit by cars. So you might want to be careful around cars." Honestly, I'll take death via car if it means Zois can actually drive – I'm looking at you, The Sims 4.

