The creator of upcoming life sim Inzoi says he was "recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale"

Inzoi director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim is finally gearing up to launch his ambitious life sim Inzoi into Early Access on March 28, and he sounds just a little bit worse for wear after years of strenuous development.

The developer shared the final update to his 'Kjun's Concerns' column on the official Inzoi Discord (thanks, PC Gamer) and reflected on the two years since he started work on the game.

"Looking back at myself two years ago, when I first decided to embark on this project, I can't help but smirk knowing how recklessly brave I was to even think about creating a game of this scale," said Kjun. "Now, I understand why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game. The challenge isn't just additive the more you try to build—it's exponential. At a certain point, finding bugs in this vast world we've created feels like playing tag with invisible ghosts."

Kjun recently put some distance between Inzoi and The Sims, saying his game isn't a "competitor" to EA's juggernaut but instead "another option" that has "in-depth customization" and AI-powered tools. Basically, it sounds like Kjun sees Inzoi as an even deeper and more customizable life sim than The Sims, which is saying something indeed.

In his latest Discord musings, Kjun heaped praise on The Sims yet again, writing, "The Sims team deserves endless praise for their incredible achievements. As a longtime game developer, I can only express my deepest respect and admiration for what they accomplished in this genre."

Kjun also said the final development stretch to release "will be the most intense development period for the game," joking, "by the time I return to writing, Kjun's Concerns may have turned into Kjun’s Remorse."

