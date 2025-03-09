The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"

News
By
published

A good recipe for mayhem

InZOI screenshot
(Image credit: Krafton)

The Sims has long reigned over the life simulation genre thanks to its spontaneous comedy and ambient storytelling, but incoming newbie InZOI is coming for its crown with a much more realistic take on the genre. How realistic? Well, the InZOI team have stuffed each of its three cities with hundreds of Zois (Sims) that all go about their daily business and even get in each other's ways.

Taking a page from The Sims 3's playbook, InZOI is going the open world route, which I assume means you can send your characters to walk from one side of the neighborhood to the other without any loading screens. But the world is also split between three distinct cities here, from the sunny San Francisco-ish Bliss Bay, the Indonesian-influenced Kucingku, and Dowon, inspired by Korea.

Speaking to PC Gamer Magazine's 407 issue, game director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim emphasized just how damn big these spaces are, and more importantly, how densely packed they are, too. "Within the game's city, 300 characters - known as Zois - interact with each other in real-time, leading to a variety of events and narratives," he said. "This dynamic interaction allows players to enjoy a more vibrant and engaging experience."

The Sims is sometimes at its best when you sit back and see what kind of random mayhem the titular characters create. You might catch a neighbor spying on your own Sim through their window before deciding to, I don't know, accidentally enter a cheat that sends the Grim Reaper after them, to put it politely. So, I'm just excited to see that spontaneity unfold on a much larger scale in InZOI's big cities.

We'll see soon as InZOI is hitting early access on PC on March 28.

The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Big in 2025: inZOI
inZOI's "community simulation" approach to the life sim genre could make it The Sims 4's biggest rival yet
Screenshot from inZOI showing two characters talking.
InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
InZOI director says it isn't a competitor to The Sims, but "another option" and a "different experience" with "in-depth customization" and AI-powered tools
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
InZOI screenshot showing friendly Zois hanging out at a beach party
inZOI: Everything we know so far
InZOI
Upcoming The Sims competitor InZOI will feature ghostly Zoi that hang around after death to fix their karma
Latest in Simulation Games
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
Paralives
The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives is bringing one of my favorite features from The Sims 3 back – the ability to customize literally everything
Let&#039;s Build a Dungeon
"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
Latest in News
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
More about simulation
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2

True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5

The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
See more latest
Most Popular
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a fully geared/armored diver standing with gun in hand as three jets soar the skies behind him
Arrowhead reveals the Helldivers 2 ideas left on its cutting room floor, from 5-player squads to low-gravity planets and a whole new armor system
A group of Men wearing armour during the TV show, Vikings.
Vikings creator is heading back to his Norse roots with this new historical drama on Amazon
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon