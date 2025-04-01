After just 4 days of inZOI early access, The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to the hyper-realistic life sim

News
By published

Someone order WickedWhims for inZOI?

inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
(Image credit: Krafton)

As PUBG developer Krafton continues down the early access path for its hyper-realistic new Sims-like gem inZOI, one prolific Sims 4 modder has stepped up to bring their most famous creation to the game – WickedWhims.

That's right, WickedWhims is officially available to download for inZOI – and no, it's not an April Fools' Day prank. TURBODRIVER, the mastermind behind what arguably stands as one of the most well-known Sims 4 mods ever, reveals as much in a recent online post. "It's happening," celebrates the creator, dropping a link to WickedWhims for inZOI. "Check out the first release of WickedWhims for inZOI, available now for free!"

As detailed on the mod's official website, WickedWhims ticks all the essential NSFW boxes, including "fully animated and interactive sex" longtime Sims 4 stans might be searching for: "Get on a bed, or on a sofa, or the floor, or anywhere you want to get freaky with anybody you want," reads the page. "Experience sex animations from a steadily growing number of creators." And, of course, it's all "fully controllable."

It certainly didn't take long – after all, inZOI only released a few days ago. As a Sims fan and life sim frequenter in general myself, though, I'm not surprised. Assistant director Joel Lee confirmed in a past Q&A about inZOI, the new game only "sort of" features sex, and players "have to assume that's what's happening" rather than seeing any explicit activity, much like how the "WooHoo" action and others work in The Sims 4.

inZOI dev says "highly inappropriate" bug that let you kill kids with your car has been patched out: "We are strengthening our internal review processes"

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about simulation
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3

Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
Tomodachi Life living the dream screenshot showing a giant woman looking at a smaller woman

Tomodachi Life sickos waited 12 years for a sequel, and now it's so popular it's even overshadowed the Nintendo Switch 2 buzz in Japan
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock

The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
14 years after the game was released, the cast of A Minecraft Movie think now is the perfect time for the adaptation to hit screens: "There's so many reasons"
New card designs for the Riftbound: League of Legends TCG
Riot Games Executive Producer "humbled" by response to League of Legends TCG, taking heed of fans' calls for better UI and original art
Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil (2002)
Barbarian director says his "wild" Resident Evil movie will be "unlike any of the previous films", says it was "built in the spirit of the games"
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is just the start: 7 hours of Switch 2 gameplay is coming this week in Nintendo Treehouse streams
Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream 1996
Matthew Lillard explains why he's "very excited and slightly terrified" to return for Scream 7: "I hope I don't F it up"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds director reveals upcoming "balance changes" for the action RPG, including weapon improvements and nerfs for the "unintentionally overpowered"
The Beatles movie cast
Gladiator's Paul Mescal and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan finally confirmed for the long-rumored Beatles cast in a first look announcing the wildest release strategy
Donkey Kong
Donkey Kong player Billy Mitchell to receive over $218k in damages from YouTube creator Karl Jobst following defamation case
homelander in the boys season 4 episode 6
Homelander star says The Boys season 5 finale will "surprise or shock" fans, "depending on their nervous system"