After just 4 days of inZOI early access, The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to the hyper-realistic life sim

Someone order WickedWhims for inZOI?
As PUBG developer Krafton continues down the early access path for its hyper-realistic new Sims-like gem inZOI, one prolific Sims 4 modder has stepped up to bring their most famous creation to the game – WickedWhims.
That's right, WickedWhims is officially available to download for inZOI – and no, it's not an April Fools' Day prank. TURBODRIVER, the mastermind behind what arguably stands as one of the most well-known Sims 4 mods ever, reveals as much in a recent online post. "It's happening," celebrates the creator, dropping a link to WickedWhims for inZOI. "Check out the first release of WickedWhims for inZOI, available now for free!"
As detailed on the mod's official website, WickedWhims ticks all the essential NSFW boxes, including "fully animated and interactive sex" longtime Sims 4 stans might be searching for: "Get on a bed, or on a sofa, or the floor, or anywhere you want to get freaky with anybody you want," reads the page. "Experience sex animations from a steadily growing number of creators." And, of course, it's all "fully controllable."
It certainly didn't take long – after all, inZOI only released a few days ago. As a Sims fan and life sim frequenter in general myself, though, I'm not surprised. Assistant director Joel Lee confirmed in a past Q&A about inZOI, the new game only "sort of" features sex, and players "have to assume that's what's happening" rather than seeing any explicit activity, much like how the "WooHoo" action and others work in The Sims 4.
