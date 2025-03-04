The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest

published

Sex won't be "to the level that everyone would have been expecting"

inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin
(Image credit: Krafton)

New Sims-like gem inZOI, with all of its stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals, is underway from PUBG developer Krafton with only weeks left to go now before release – but will it contain some form of sex akin to WooHooing in The Sims 4?

According to Krafton, yes – or, well, "sort of." Speaking in a recent Discord Q&A, assistant director Joel Lee confirms as much after a fan asks if inZOI will include "interactions for the purpose of creating babies." While the life sim will indeed have such interactions, they might not be as visually detailed or fleshed out as some Wicked Whims enjoyers are hoping they'll be. "Our answer is: sort of," explains Lee, going on to describe how.

"There is a feature in the game that you obviously know what's happening, the male Zoi and the female Zoi are together, likely in bed, with the intention of creating babies," says the lead. "How visually apparent is that? That's where you have to go to your imagination. What you're seeing is not what you're seeing; you have to assume that's what's happening. Is that clear enough for everyone?" Bottom line, as Lee puts it: "It's there. Sort of."

But, as stressed by Lee, "Maybe not to the level that everyone would have been expecting." As a long-time Simmer myself, I get WooHoo-esque vibes from Krafton's description of the in-game sex so far – not too graphic or raunchy, but a stylized version of the real deal suited to fit within inZOI. As is the case with Sims 4 mods, though, I'm almost certain that fans will conjure up their own *ahem* Wicked Whims-style animations to download.

While you wait for inZOI, here are 10 games like The Sims 4 to check out right now.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

