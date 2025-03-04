The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest

New Sims-like gem inZOI, with all of its stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals, is underway from PUBG developer Krafton with only weeks left to go now before release – but will it contain some form of sex akin to WooHooing in The Sims 4 ?

According to Krafton, yes – or, well, "sort of." Speaking in a recent Discord Q&A, assistant director Joel Lee confirms as much after a fan asks if inZOI will include "interactions for the purpose of creating babies." While the life sim will indeed have such interactions, they might not be as visually detailed or fleshed out as some Wicked Whims enjoyers are hoping they'll be. "Our answer is: sort of," explains Lee, going on to describe how.

"There is a feature in the game that you obviously know what's happening, the male Zoi and the female Zoi are together, likely in bed, with the intention of creating babies," says the lead. "How visually apparent is that? That's where you have to go to your imagination. What you're seeing is not what you're seeing; you have to assume that's what's happening. Is that clear enough for everyone?" Bottom line, as Lee puts it: "It's there. Sort of."

But, as stressed by Lee, "Maybe not to the level that everyone would have been expecting." As a long-time Simmer myself, I get WooHoo-esque vibes from Krafton's description of the in-game sex so far – not too graphic or raunchy, but a stylized version of the real deal suited to fit within inZOI. As is the case with Sims 4 mods , though, I'm almost certain that fans will conjure up their own *ahem* Wicked Whims-style animations to download.

