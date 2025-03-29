Inzoi dev says "highly inappropriate" bug that let you kill kids with your car has been patched out: "We are strengthening our internal review processes"

InZOI developer Krafton has patched out a bug that previously let you run over and kill people, including children, with your car.

As reported by IGN, inZOI players were surprised to find that you could commit such unspeakabl(y fun) acts in a game with a Teen ESRB rating, and especially one that makes no mention of being able to run over kids with your car. The ESRB rating's description does make mention of death by "traffic accidents," but there is no mention of vehicular assault on children with the result being said children being yeeted into oblivion with ragdoll physics.

Nevertheless, you can see exactly that happening in this probably NSFW video shared to Reddit with the title: "I don't think that Krafton realizes that you can run over children in inZOI."

Although most commenters agreed that smackin' kids with cars in inZOI sounds heckin' fun, the developers behind the game didn't agree. In a statement to IGN, a Krafton spokesperson said "this issue was caused by an unintended bug that has been resolved in the latest patch" and "these depictions are highly inappropriate and do not reflect the intent and values of inZOI.

"We understand the seriousness of this matter and age-appropriate content and we are strengthening our internal review processes to prevent similar incidents in the future," Krafton said.

The studio's life sim game launched this week to pretty meh reviews from critics generally, with our own currently unscored writeup calling it "a soulless imitation of the worst parts of The Sims." Worse yet, you can no longer play Rocket League with kids as the ball.

As Krafton irons out the InZoi bugs, devs "recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved."