As Krafton irons out the InZoi bugs, devs "recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved"

InZoi has just released in early access, so there are some bugs, but one is so bad that the developers actually recommend not remarrying too many times, as it may make your family members disappear.

If you want to make a flirty Zoi who marries, steals all their spouse's money and assets, divorces them, and then repeats the cycle, you may end up losing more than just a relationship. According to a post on the InZoi website , "When a single Zoi remarries multiple times, some family members may disappear."

The solution is to simply avoid remarrying for now, so you'd better be sure of whoever it is you propose to before you do it, at least for now. Strangely, the dev team adds that you can still remarry if you must, but "only when there are no children involved." I don't know if this is because children make the bug more likely or because the bug can get rid of them and break other things in the game, but it's an interesting note.

Another relationship-related issue is that "Same-sex relationships are not possible with other Zois in the city." This is listed under the "known issues" section of the site, so the devs are likely working on a fix so that you can pursue queer relationships to your heart's content.

