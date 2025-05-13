Space Marine 2 devs give modders the "exact same editor we use internally," daring the community to build new cinematic campaigns and game modes

It's Christmas in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 mod scene, as the devs have just given the community the proverbial keys to the kingdom – by which I mean the actual tools the studio used to create the game in the first place.

"As of today, we’re releasing the official Integration Studio for public use," game director Dmitry Grigorenko says in a post on the Space Marine 2 modding Discord (via IGN), where you can download the tool for yourself. "This is the exact same editor we use internally for all gameplay development."

The first release of Integration Studio will let modders tweak level scenarios, game modes, the AI director, UI elements, and quite a bit more. Grigorenko accompanies the post with some goofy concept art for a "Fishing With Daddy Calgar" minigame, which is "technically possible" with the new tools.

"Not long ago, I promised we would support the modding scene – and we meant it," Grigorenko says. "Watching this community grow, push boundaries, and create incredible experiences has been both inspiring and humbling. We’re excited to see what you build next – whether it’s a cinematic campaign, wild new game mode, or something we never saw coming."

The promise of a custom new cinematic campaign is especially intriguing, but Grigorenko warns elsewhere in the Discord that "custom geometry" for all-new levels will be "too difficult" for modders. I'm sure some members of the modding community are already taking that not as a warning, but a challenge.

