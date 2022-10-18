The Sims 4 will get infants alongside two new expansions next year

In 2023 The Sims 4 will get two big expansion packs and one of the most requested features of all time: infants. The news was announced during the Behind The Sims Summit stream, which also officially announced The Sims 5.

While there were precious few details given about the upcoming expansion packs, there were a few images briefly shown during the stream from which we can try and extrapolate a bit of info. Two photographs were shown along with a "new worlds" banner, with one showing what looks to be a San Francisco-inspired world, while another showed brightly colored houses with terracotta roofs and mountains in the background - your guess is as good as ours on that one.

We also didn't get many details about The Sims 4 infants, save that they'll be available in the game sometime in early 2023, and that it looks like they'll have some added mobility. The Sims 4 currently has seven life stages: baby, toddler, child, teen, young adult, adult, and elder, so with this addition it'll be a nice, even eight. And since babies don't really do much and toddlers do quite a bit, the infant stage will bridge an important gameplay gap.

Simmers have been adding more baby content and gameplay through mods for years, so this will be a great new layer of realism for players to enjoy. The Sims 4 didn't add toddlers to the base game until 2017, and we've openly hoped all age ranges would be included in The Sims 5, so this is a good sign for the future of the franchise.

Pass the time until the launch of The Sims 5 with these games like The Sims.