I didn't expect the PUBG studio to make the prettiest Sims 4 competitor I've ever seen, but here we are

This upcoming Sims 4 competitor was made in Unreal Engine 5 by the studio behind PUBG, and I can't believe how gorgeous it is.

InZoi is currently in development with PUBG developer Krafton and recently made its debut at South Korea's biggest gaming event, G-STAR 2023. The life sim appears to have all of the features we love from other popular titles in the genre, like The Sims 4 , but overtakes every game that's come before it with just how pretty it is.

As you can see by the trailer below, InZoi lets players create the life of their dreams as they take control of people and the world around them. In fact, according to the developer's website (machine translated), you'll almost act like "a God" as you create the story you want to experience in a world with "infinite possibilities." Create your characters, decide what they wear, design their homes, and choose their occupations - it's all up to you.

As expected, the trailer suggests that we'll be able to go to work/school, make friends (as well as enemies), date, exercise, and so much more. You can see from one shot in the trailer that InZoi will have a 'Director's Mode,' which looks like it lets players control everything from the character's schedule, the weather, the city, and more.

There are also a lot of interesting extracurricular activities available to future players such as karaoke, visiting the local convenience store, playing arcade games, and more. With games like Paralives, Life By You, and even The Sims 5 on the horizon, developers seem to be finding new and interesting ways for us to create our dream lives.

You've probably noticed that in the bottom right corner of the trailer, you'll find the words: "currently under development and is not indicative of the final product" - in other words, a lot could change between now and the game's release. Considering how gorgeous the characters and their world are right now, though, this can only be a good thing for the game's visuals. I mean, just LOOK at the screenshots I've included below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Krafton) (Image credit: KRAFTON) (Image credit: KRAFTON) (Image credit: KRAFTON)

Since InZoi has only just been announced, there's little information to go off of other than the trailer and screenshots above. It's likely we'll be waiting a little while for a release date, as well as opportunities to play it ourselves.