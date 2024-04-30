Manor Lords dev hits back at players complaining over crash reports: "99% so far are old drivers"

The developer of Manor Lords has responded to crash complaints, explaining that most crashes are due to old drivers.

On April 29, Slavic Magic responded to a Twitter user who was poking fun at the amount of crashes happening in the recently launched city builder. In response to a Manor Lords-themed thread by Dexterto, one Twitter user took aim at the game, which resulted in the official Manor Lords Twitter account quote tweeting the reply to clear some things up.

"99% [of] crashes so far are old drivers," the reply starts. "And when people say 'I updated the drivers,' I check logs and see old drivers." The developer also gave another suggestion to those experiencing crashes, revealing that another potential issue is that the game defaults to FSR (AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution), and older GPUs can't keep up with it. Thankfully, there is a solution: "You need to disable FSR in the settings.ini for now," Slavic Magic adds, "but that will be fixed soon."

99% crashes so far are old drivers. And when people say "I updated the drivers", I check logs and see old drivers. The other is the game defaulting to FSR and people having older GPUs - for this you need to disable FSR in the settings.ini for now but that will be fixed soon. https://t.co/QVnq97Sm8AApril 29, 2024

In response to this, a few other Twitter users responded to Slavic Magic asking for specifics. "So it's recommended to have FSR off?? I think I had DLSS on?" one fan asked, to which the developer replied: "If you have no crashes, use what looks best to you." So if Manor Lords is working fine for you, there's no need to tinker with the settings for now.

It's got to have been a busy time for Slavic Magic, after launching Manor Lords last week, the city builder managed to sell 1 million copies just one day after release, and its developer is already working on an upcoming patch. Earlier this week, the developer revealed that Manor Lords' future patches will tackle storage issues, archer damage, and AI running rampant over every territory it can grab .

