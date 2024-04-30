50 years later, the home of Judge Dredd is bringing back a classic romance anthology

2000 AD publisher Rebellion has been going all-in on reviving classic British comics over the last few years. It was recently announced that horror comic Misty would be returning with a new anthology one-shot written by Gail Simone and drawn by a host of different artists. Now Rebellion is giving another old title a fresh coat of paint: romance comic Roxy.

The revived Roxy will be a "contemporary romance anthology packed with stories to get your heart racing!", says Rebellion. It will include four brand new stories by some big comics names, offering "unexpected and dynamic stories of fun and flirty love and lust from some of the best storytellers in comics today." Those stories and creators are:

A "supermodel heist thriller" from Alex de Campi and Erica Henderson.

A supernatural story by Sarah Gordon described as "a spirited walk in the undead woods."

A story set in the regency era from Magdalene Visaggio and Sterric.

A sci-fi romance "between man and mech" from Nadia Shammas and Jaws Stone.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

The original Roxy was a weekly romance comic launched in 1958 by Amalgamated Press and Fleetway Publications. The black and white title featured a mix of serialized comic strips, one-off tales, and text stories, all themed around romance. The comic ran for 288 issues before merging with another title, Valentine, which ran until 1974.

The new Roxy will be available in hardback, paperback and digital editions, with covers from artists Tula Lotay, Hannah Templer and Marguerite Sauvage. Rebellion is launching a Kickstarter in June to help fund the project. You can sign up to find out more about the project here, with exclusive rewards, merch, and surprises for backers all promised.

