Bethesda celebrates Skyrim’s 15th anniversary with new artwork from a “legendary artist” - and oh my god Skyrim is 15 years old

News
By
Published

Oblivion is 20, but let's not talk about that

Ralof sitting in a prisoner wagon chatting to the Dragonborn during the opening of Skyrim.
(Image credit: Bethesda)
0

Time marches onward, unyielding and unflinching. Somehow, Skyrim, the latest of the Elder Scrolls games, is now 15 years old. Yes, if it was a child, it'd be going through a moody phase right now, making questionable fashion choices and listening to music that seems expressly designed to annoy you.

On November 11, 2011, The Elder Scrolls 5 came out to a rabid audience of fantasy and RPG fans. Bethesda marked the fact it's somehow been a decade-and-a-half since then with some new artwork. I know, I'm surprised it's not another port too.

On social media, the studio posted a fresh image of a dragonborn facing a giant dragon. It's a bespoke piece of work to commemorate the occasion, created by Karl Fitzgerald, a well-travelled artist who's done a cavalcade of fantastical pieces, including a number around The Lord of the Rings, making him an ideal candidate.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"On this day 15 years ago The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was released," writes the company. "Since that day the community has continued to grow into something truly special. Thank you for being a part of it."

Fitzgerald's work here is striking. I love the shading, it really makes the fire pop. Some other recent pieces of his include a concert poster for Foo Fighters and newer designers for Pan's Labyrinth and The Wicker Man. It's all gorgeous to look at, imbued with an old school sense of fantasy and adventure.

To me, this feels like it'd be a strong cover for a Skyrim novelization. Which is me basically saying I'd consider a print if they did a run. There was some chatter about a potential announcement from Bethesda to mark the enduring role-playing game being in its mid-teens, but since we just got the title of The Elder Scrolls 6 as part of the industry giant's 40th anniversary celebration, I suspect we'll be waiting before a substantial update comes around.

In the meantime, Skyrim is up to 80% off across all platforms right now. If you're already familiar, it might be time for a new file.

Skyrim lead doubted Todd Howard's constellation-based skill system, and then the RPG came out: "I was clearly wrong"

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Need a new controller for GTA 6? Here are my recommendations as a controller reviewer
    1
    The best controllers for GTA 6: The gamepads I'd recommend for PS5 and Xbox players jumping into Vice City
  2. 2
    GTA 6 censorship worries bubble up in Japan: the install size is different to everywhere else, and the age rating drops sex and drugs
  3. 3
    I'm now FF7 Revelation-ready after putting together the entire Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy story-so-far
  4. 4
    VisionQuest's Tommy Maximoff actor says Young Avengers "would be a dream" after that big finale reveal
  5. 5
    Is nothing sacred: Shrek 2 Remastered pummeled on Steam over Epic Games account requirement and suspected "AI textures"