Bethesda celebrates Skyrim’s 15th anniversary with new artwork from a “legendary artist” - and oh my god Skyrim is 15 years old

Time marches onward, unyielding and unflinching. Somehow, Skyrim, the latest of the Elder Scrolls games, is now 15 years old. Yes, if it was a child, it'd be going through a moody phase right now, making questionable fashion choices and listening to music that seems expressly designed to annoy you.
On November 11, 2011, The Elder Scrolls 5 came out to a rabid audience of fantasy and RPG fans. Bethesda marked the fact it's somehow been a decade-and-a-half since then with some new artwork. I know, I'm surprised it's not another port too.
On social media, the studio posted a fresh image of a dragonborn facing a giant dragon. It's a bespoke piece of work to commemorate the occasion, created by Karl Fitzgerald, a well-travelled artist who's done a cavalcade of fantastical pieces, including a number around The Lord of the Rings, making him an ideal candidate.
"On this day 15 years ago The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was released," writes the company. "Since that day the community has continued to grow into something truly special. Thank you for being a part of it."
Fitzgerald's work here is striking. I love the shading, it really makes the fire pop. Some other recent pieces of his include a concert poster for Foo Fighters and newer designers for Pan's Labyrinth and The Wicker Man. It's all gorgeous to look at, imbued with an old school sense of fantasy and adventure.
To me, this feels like it'd be a strong cover for a Skyrim novelization. Which is me basically saying I'd consider a print if they did a run. There was some chatter about a potential announcement from Bethesda to mark the enduring role-playing game being in its mid-teens, but since we just got the title of The Elder Scrolls 6 as part of the industry giant's 40th anniversary celebration, I suspect we'll be waiting before a substantial update comes around.
In the meantime, Skyrim is up to 80% off across all platforms right now. If you're already familiar, it might be time for a new file.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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