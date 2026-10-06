Skyrim modder forgoes trend of AI-powered crossovers, brings Elden Ring's combat to the RPG himself and earns rave reviews: "Holy peak"

As the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 presses on, Skyrim players are still finding ways to spice the 14-year-old RPG up with mods – like one that brings Elden Ring combat to the game.
Yes, you read that right… FromSoftware's notoriously brutal combat in Bethesda's, uh, far more forgiving formula. A fan reveals the mod over on X, noting that it's "fully playable," with a clip of the crossover creation in action.
"This isn't a passthrough or any fancy tricks," they write. "Someone straight up remade Elden Ring's player controller in Rust and can now be added to any game!" So, put simply, this is the product of players themselves.
There's the first, "Funny-Bones" over on GitHub, who conjured up the "Elden Ring player movement and combat," as he calls it, using Rust – a programming language, which can then be applied to virtually any other game.
Then, there's the modder who did just that, leading to the impressive video of the Dovahkiin fighting Tarnished-style that's circulating social media now.
It's impressive, and doubly so considering the whole generative AI trend.
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You know, the one that's seeing countless people try and generate games into other games? If you're lucky enough to have not witnessed it yet yourself, it basically involves folks taking popular titles and merging them with others.
For example, just have a look at this post that supposedly shows "the entire" Minecraft game running in Elden Ring. Spoiler alert: it's AI slop, and not a playable mod at all, unfortunately.
The Skyrim mod should be, though, as its poster notes he'll be uploading it "soon" – and fans are, well, fans. One person puts it perfectly in the replies: "Holy peak." Others dub the project "insane," while more comment on how "cool" it is.
As for when we'll all get to check it out for ourselves, there's no telling. Fingers crossed it's soon, because who doesn't love dying to a mere bandit a million times over?
Searching for other ways to spice your base game up? Browse through our handy roundup of the best Skyrim mods out there to download for free.