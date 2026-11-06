Skyrim lead can't wait to play The Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel because he didn't work on it: "It's a good time for someone else to take those reins"

Now that Bethesda has finally given us more word on The Elder Scrolls 6 with the reveal of its official title, Sentinel, the RPG is back in the limelight and fans' minds – including former developers' own, too.
Former Skyrim lead designer and studio veteran Bruce Nesmith is one such dev, speaking in a new interview with The Examined Game over on YouTube about how he thinks his experience with the sixth Elder Scrolls entry will be – seeing as, you know, this'll be the first in years he's not worked on himself.
It's safe to say that he's excited, too… this time as a fan, much like us, rather than as a dev sitting through his own game.
"I think the day that Elder Scrolls 6 comes out, I will be right at the front of the queue downloading a copy and wanting to play it because I haven't gotten to play an Elder Scrolls game that I didn't work on," as he says.
After all, the series features "some of the greatest games ever made" – but "by the time they came out, I was already sick to death of them," Nesmith admits. "I already put in 3-400 hours into them."
That's also "not counting their early years when they were just broken, because every game starts broken." Boy, does that ring true, eh? I remember my horse flipping upside down into the ground in Skyrim outside of Whiterun – fun times.
There's no hard feelings over on Nesmith's end, either: "If I had only ever done one Bethesda game, it would probably chafe at me a little bit, but I've done a lot of Bethesda games, so I'm just excited."
He feels fulfilled already, put simply.
"I'm just happy. I worked on Oblivion. I worked on Skyrim. I worked on Fallout 3. I worked on Fallout 4. I worked on Starfield. I worked on all of these. Now I get to do one where everything feels fresh and new, and I get to see how someone else does things in a new way. No matter how much you try to keep things fresh as a human being, you're limited that way."
So, as Nesmith concludes, it's "a good time for someone else to take those reins and do things and show me the better way. I'd love to see that. I'm excited to see that." I'm no dev myself, but I get it – I'm certainly looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6, too.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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