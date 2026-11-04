Bethesda wants you to "show off your excitement" for The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel by spending $35 on a T-shirt

Bethesda has finally given us the tiniest morsels of information about The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, including the title and a few teasers about the lore. What are we to do with all this new-found excitement over the upcoming RPG? Well, Bethesda has a suggestion: you should probably buy a $35 T-shirt emblazoned with the game's logo.
Yes, the official Bethesda Gear store is now selling a Sentinel tee, which features the game's sparse logo on a black shirt. "Your next journey through Tamriel will be in The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel," the store page promises. "Show off your excitement with the official tee!"
I think I'm pretty excited about Sentinel, though admittedly Microsoft's willingness to simply discard veteran Bethesda talent has tamped down my giddiness a fair bit. Still, I count Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim among my favorite games of all time, and I'm very eager to know what the studio's next RPG will look like. I just don't know if I'm "$35 T-shirt" levels of excited, you know?
But hey, T-shirts aren't the only option. You can also spend $65 on the official Sentinel hoodie! Sure, that's more expensive than the shirt, but at least it'll likely survive a few more trips through the wash. And hey, there's even a Klarna finance option that'll allow you to pay $11 a month for the the thing, if you want to enter into minor debt for your mediocre video game merch.
I am by no means immune to the allure of spending too much money on video game memorabilia – I bought that Legend of Zelda Switch 2 despite already owning the console since launch, after all – but there's something vaguely annoying about selling merch for a game that we still haven't seen a single screenshot of. Especially when the merch in question appears to simply be a cheaply made, screen printed bit of apparel.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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