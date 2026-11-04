Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum is still "fighting" to get his solo Gambit movie made, reveals Shawn Levy wanted to direct a previous script

Channing Tatum says he's still fighting for his standalone Gambit movie... despite Disney pulling the plug back in 2019.
"We had three different directors that were signed up to do it, and the first one, the studio, Fox, they had a fallout, so that one didn't work out," Tatum tells ScreenRant. "The second one was just in development for so long with somebody that I was just like, 'We got to move to making this thing.' So we separated ourselves, and then the third one almost got going with Gore Verbinski, and then creatively all three of us, the studio, him and me, we started in the same place, and then as it developed, we just all grew apart."
Tatum went on to say that Shawn Levy was interested in directing a previous script, but that he and his producing partner Reid Carolin just weren't ready yet (and keep in mind the year was around 2014). The actor says he's still "fighting" for the chance to make the film, and that he's waiting for a "very, very good director to realize it."
A standalone Gambit movie starring Tatum was greenlit in 2014 and ultimately cancelled in 2019 when Disney acquired Fox. Tatum's featured appearance as the card-wielding X-Men member in Deadpool and Wolverine made me feel warm and fuzzy inside, as I could only imagine how stoked Tatum must've been to finally put on the suit.
In a deleted Deadpool and Wolverine scene, Gambit escapes the Void (which is where Deadpool encounters all those Fox-owned X-Men characters in the first place), and is now set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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