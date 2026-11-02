Avengers: Doomsday is about to outgross Supergirl at the box office, despite still being over a month away

News
By
Published

Over a month out from release, Avengers: Doomsday is set to cross a noteworthy box office milestone

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)
0

Avengers: Doomsday has rocketed to impressive pre-sales, and the upcoming Marvel movie is about to cross one significant milestone by making more money than the entire box office run of DCU mega-flop Supergirl.

Per Forbes, Avengers: Doomsday has already made over $125 million in pre-sales alone since tickets went on sale way back on August 14. This, incredibly, puts it on the cusp of surpassing the entire global box office run of this summer's Supergirl, which topped out at $126,466,532. Given it's been two days since that $125 million figure was reported, it's possible Doomsday has already blown past Supergirl, in fact.

By September, Doomsday had made over $50 million in pre-sales, all despite IMAX screens in most territories exclusively playing Dune 3. Though you can check the movie out on a Disney-certified Infinity Vision screen if you like. While many were sceptical of Doomsday's box office prospects as Marvel Studios scrambled to reconfigure The Kang Dynasty plans in the wake of the Jonathan Majors scandal, it's now undeniable that Doomsday will be a colossal hit. Whether it can surpass Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking success is another question.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Marvel fans got an extra taste of Avengers: Doomsday with Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release contains four new scenes, including a new ending to the movie featuring Loki, two mid-credits scenes (one of which revealed that Doom has abducted Bruce Banner), and a post-credits scene that seems to link Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom. A Disney Plus release has yet to be announced, though there is a landing page on the streaming service already.

The latest Doomsday tease came from an unlikely source: Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr.'s Halloween costumes, with an Easter egg seemingly revealing that their characters went to M.I.T. together. New Doomsday footage released last week, meanwhile, has fans convinced that something is up with Steve Rogers, and it could have everything to do with Loki.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in US theaters on December 18, and in UK cinemas on December 16. Make sure you're up to speed on Marvel Phase 6 with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Milsim and Non Milsim Content in Modern Warfare 4 are new labels in multiplayer, but what does that mean?
    1
    What is Milsim Content in COD MW4?
  2. 2
    Hideo Kojima was once pitched a Metal Gear Solid anime, but laughed it out of the room
  3. 3
    What is the Fortnite pirate shop token and how to get it
  4. 4
    Potential Bond Jack Lowden says it's "flattering" to be in the conversation, but he doesn't want to "add to the noise"
  5. 5
    Despite introducing Ghidorah, Godzilla Minus Zero director says he didn't want the sequel to turn into a "giant pro wrestling match" between two kaiju