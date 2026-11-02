Avengers: Doomsday is about to outgross Supergirl at the box office, despite still being over a month away

Avengers: Doomsday has rocketed to impressive pre-sales, and the upcoming Marvel movie is about to cross one significant milestone by making more money than the entire box office run of DCU mega-flop Supergirl.
Per Forbes, Avengers: Doomsday has already made over $125 million in pre-sales alone since tickets went on sale way back on August 14. This, incredibly, puts it on the cusp of surpassing the entire global box office run of this summer's Supergirl, which topped out at $126,466,532. Given it's been two days since that $125 million figure was reported, it's possible Doomsday has already blown past Supergirl, in fact.
By September, Doomsday had made over $50 million in pre-sales, all despite IMAX screens in most territories exclusively playing Dune 3. Though you can check the movie out on a Disney-certified Infinity Vision screen if you like. While many were sceptical of Doomsday's box office prospects as Marvel Studios scrambled to reconfigure The Kang Dynasty plans in the wake of the Jonathan Majors scandal, it's now undeniable that Doomsday will be a colossal hit. Whether it can surpass Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking success is another question.
Marvel fans got an extra taste of Avengers: Doomsday with Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release contains four new scenes, including a new ending to the movie featuring Loki, two mid-credits scenes (one of which revealed that Doom has abducted Bruce Banner), and a post-credits scene that seems to link Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom. A Disney Plus release has yet to be announced, though there is a landing page on the streaming service already.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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