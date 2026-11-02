Despite introducing Ghidorah, Godzilla Minus Zero director says he didn't want the sequel to turn into a "giant pro wrestling match" between two kaiju

Godzilla Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki has explained that, even though his highly anticipated sequel film introduces King Ghidorah, it's so much more than a mere kaiju brawl.
The film is a follow-up to Godzilla Minus One, which was widely praised for its human story – and in the sequel, the Shikishima family will be back.
"I didn't want Minus Zero to turn into this giant pro wrestling match of watching two kaiju on screen," Yamazaki told SFX magazine in the latest issue. "There's still a very strong relationship between humans and the kaiju. How that unfolds and translates into drama – the lines are much more blurred, shall we say?
"[Ghidorah] really shifts the human's perspective of what kaiju are and how to approach them," he continued. "It's no longer just hatred. It's a much more complex and complicated relationship that humans now have with them. In that sense, the kaiju also embody this almost natural disaster type of entity within them, like this force of nature that cannot be reckoned with or negotiated with, to a degree.
"If you look at Japan, it's a country that's been hit by earthquakes, typhoons and a lot of natural disasters," he added. "It's coexisting with natural disasters, living in Japan. So the characters watching Godzilla or [Ghidorah] duke it out is a very complex feeling. Perhaps it's very Japanese in its approach, but I think that's what makes the Japanese line of Godzilla different from the Hollywood version."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.