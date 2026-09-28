Godzilla Minus Zero debuts to near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Godzilla Minus Zero has been screened for critics, and it has debuted to incredibly strong reactions.
The film is a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, picking up two years after the events of that movie. As revealed by the final trailer, this time around, King Ghidorah has entered the fray, too.
After premiering at New York Film Festival, early reviews are in, and they're overwhelmingly positive. The film currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from 22 reviews, which, while a near-perfect score, is slightly below the first film's 99%. If the score holds as more reviews drop in the run up to the film's November release, it would be the second most critically acclaimed Godzilla movie on Rotten Tomatoes, below Minus One and above the 1954 Godzilla.
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"With devastating human drama and earth-shaking kaiju action, Godzilla Minus Zero ups the ante in every way from its predecessor – and is easily one of the best films of the year," reads our own 4.5-star Godzilla Minus Zero review.
"Godzilla Minus Zero doesn’t disappoint in the slightest on the kaiju front, but does lack the same level of emotional resonance that its predecessor held," says IGN in a 7/10 review.
"Minus Zero aims higher, dreams bigger, and branches out even wider than "Minus One" ever did — but such ambitions come at a cost," reads Slashfilm's 7.5/10 review.
"While the follow-up might be missing some of the filmmaking ingenuity that made the last entry so special (nothing quite matches that Jaws-inspired boat chase), it more than makes up for it with a grander spectacle and more heart-wrenching drama," says Polygon.
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"Godzilla Minus Zero cross-breeds its fight-to-the-death grappling with disaster-movie scope and horror-movie teeth. Yet it also doesn't go in for the overkill; like its predecessor, the movie favors quality of visual effects over quantity," reads The Guardian's 4-star review.
Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in the US and UK this November 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else worth keeping on your radar.