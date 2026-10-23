Star Wars: Starfighter's production budget tops The Force Awakens, but there's a big caveat

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A new report has suggested it has a budget of $226.5 million

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in Star Wars: Starfighter
(Image credit: Shawn Levy)
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Star Wars: Starfighter will be flying onto screens in 2027 and Disney has reportedly invested heavily in the movie. According to a new report, the film has a budget of $226.5 million, which is more than The Force Awakens.

Per Forbes, Disney revealed this sum was reached by the conclusion of filming, before marketing has started. This is slightly beyond The Force Awakens, which had a budget at this point of $226 million.

However, as some commentators have pointed out, these figures may change significantly. Starfighter filmed in the UK and landed a significant tax break as a result. This reportedly reached $51.5 million, taking the production budget down to $175 million.

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Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role as Kade Auberon, a pilot who has found himself on the wrong side of the New Jedi Order. The film is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

The first footage was shown behind closed doors at D23 earlier this year. GamesRadar+ was in the room, sharing that it starts with Flynn Gray's as-yet-unnamed character revealing a starfighter that's the fastest that's ever been built.

Currently, the movie is the only Star Wars film on the calendar. However, recent reports suggest that Jon Watts has been hired by Lucasfilm to direct the first outing in a new trilogy of movies that would continue the Skywalker saga.

On the TV side, we'll soon be returning to the galaxy far, far away in Ahsoka season 2, which releases in January 2027. Check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's been announced.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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