Star Wars: Starfighter's production budget tops The Force Awakens, but there's a big caveat

Star Wars: Starfighter will be flying onto screens in 2027 and Disney has reportedly invested heavily in the movie. According to a new report, the film has a budget of $226.5 million, which is more than The Force Awakens.
Per Forbes, Disney revealed this sum was reached by the conclusion of filming, before marketing has started. This is slightly beyond The Force Awakens, which had a budget at this point of $226 million.
However, as some commentators have pointed out, these figures may change significantly. Starfighter filmed in the UK and landed a significant tax break as a result. This reportedly reached $51.5 million, taking the production budget down to $175 million.
Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role as Kade Auberon, a pilot who has found himself on the wrong side of the New Jedi Order. The film is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.
Currently, the movie is the only Star Wars film on the calendar. However, recent reports suggest that Jon Watts has been hired by Lucasfilm to direct the first outing in a new trilogy of movies that would continue the Skywalker saga.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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