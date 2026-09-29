One Star Wars fan has a theory that Ryan Gosling is playing Luke Skywalker's son in Starfighter

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Could Starfighter be a bridge to the new Star Wars trilogy?

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in Star Wars: Starfighter
(Image credit: Shawn Levy)

A Star Wars fan has come up with a pretty interesting theory about Star Wars: Starfighter – and it says Ryan Gosling is actually playing Luke Skywalker's son.

Gosling is playing a character named Kade Auberon in the upcoming Starfighter, and fans of the old Legends continuity might notice a similarity with one Cade Skywalker.

"Wouldn't shock me if Starfighter turns out to be a soft launch for the new trilogy and Ryan Gosling is playing Cade Skywalker from Legends, now retrofitted to be Luke's son," predicts the fan.

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Cade Skywalker is a descendant of Luke's in Legends – existing in continuity around 100 years later – and he's a bounty hunter and former Jedi Padawan. Gosling's Kade, meanwhile, is still a pretty mysterious character, though footage revealed at D23 shows him in possession of the fastest starfighter in the galaxy, which is a decommissioned Imperial model.

A new Star Wars trilogy is indeed in the works, with the first film to be helmed by Spider-Man director and Skeleton Crew co-creator Jon Watts. It's set to feature Rey "in some capacity," according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it also looks set to continue the Skywalker Saga.

While it does seem very unlikely that Gosling's character is actually Luke Skywalker's son – after all, nothing we've seen of Luke since Return of the Jedi suggests he has a secret family – it wouldn't be a stretch to think Starfighter might set up the new trilogy in some way. We'll just have to wait and see.

Starfighter arrives on May 28, 2027. In the meantime, keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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