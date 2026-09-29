Ex-PlayStation lead thinks Sony and Nintendo "should try to keep the current generation as long as possible" amid hardware price hikes: "People are very happy using PS5 and Switch 2"

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida reckons that platform holders like Sony and Nintendo should keep their current hardware generations going for as long as they can as prices continue to surge.
Speaking in a new episode of The Verge's Vergecast (below), Yoshida – former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios – is asked about the potential business models and pricing strategies we could see from platforms like Xbox in the next console generation. As everything continues to get more expensive, it sounds like this is a conundrum that the former PlayStation boss reckons platform holders should avoid for as long as they can.
"Sony and Nintendo have sold enough" of their current-generation hardware, he begins, before adding: "Because of the cost of goods, they might be looking [at] pushing back the launch of next gen, and I think they should try to keep the current generation as long as possible, because I think people are very happy using PS5 and Switch 2.
"People have [a] finite budget, and it feels like PC and consoles, the components very specific to these devices have increased [in] price way more than all the other [forms] of entertainment," he continues. "People who have systems like PS5, Switch 2, or PCs – you know, good enough PCs – probably will be happy to play games on them and not necessarily consider replacing."
Yoshida acknowledges his own situation, noting that he bought a new gaming PC five years ago, and more recently, when considering upgrading again, "this price hike happened. So I was late to replace it." Understandably, he regrets not making that move a year earlier before things started to surge.
Shuhei Yoshida on the future of gaming | The Vergecast - YouTube
"I think that kind of thinking will happen to many people," he continues. "I don't think lots of people are asking for, 'more power, we need more power!' Or even [developers], I don't think developers [are] asking, you know, 'We need better hardware!'"
With all that in mind, Yoshida muses: "I think that means that the current generation, Sony and Nintendo are going to do pretty well for many years to come, still." Xbox's circumstances are different, he acknowledges, calling the company "a team who wants to change the competing landscape, so it's going to be hard for them, but it's their time to play." He seems optimistic though, adding, "It's very exciting, you know, what's going to happen next year?"
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Whether platform holders have the same idea as Yoshida remains to be seen, though. Nintendo is in a pretty different position, having only just released the Switch 2 last year and still supporting the Switch 1, but for Sony and Microsoft, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will turn six this November.
Looking at Sony, historically, the major new PlayStation releases that mark a new generation have arrived every six or seven years, so if the company were to follow that pattern again, we should expect to see the PS6 very soon. A release coming later than next November would be unprecedented, but it's fair to say that the times we're in are weird enough that it might just warrant it.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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