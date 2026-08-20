RAM shortage shoves PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo's US sales "to a July low not seen since 2020" as price concerns linger, analyst says

News
By
Published

Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are all feeling it at the moment

Xbox logo on sparkly green background
(Image credit: Xbox)

Console sales aren't looking too hot right now, at least going by numbers from the good ol' US of A. According to analyst figures, the amount shifted in July 2026 reached a low for the month not seen since 2020 – ooft.

These numbers come from Mat Piscatella, senior director and video game business advisor at Circana, who did his usual monthly round-up of industry figures. Circana's data indicates the overall spending on hardware took another hit, bringing numbers comparable to those of six years ago, as he writes: "Hardware spending fell to a July low not seen since 2020."

The boom of the Nintendo Switch 2 around this time last year contributed to the downturn – it's hard to beat a big system launch – but Piscatella points out, "the challenges extend far beyond simple cyclicality." Parts are hard to get a hold of, driving up prices, particularly when it comes to RAM, since data centers are just absorbing so much of the supply.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The hardware market comparables continue to be impacted by the record-setting June 2025 launch of Nintendo Switch 2. However, the challenges extend far beyond simple cyclicality.

— @matpiscatella.bsky.social (@matpiscatella.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-08-20T16:20:01.402Z

"Higher hardware prices driven by the RAM and component crisis have significantly impacted the selling rates of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, with a price hike for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware coming on September 1, 2026," Piscatella writes on Bluesky.

This is all in line with what manufacturers themselves have been saying. Xbox lost around $1.6 billion over the last financial year, and Sony says the PS5 is lagging way behind the PS4 at the same point in its lifespan.

There's a 39% drop in hardware sales overall compared to last July, and the average price of a system is up 16%. Right now, the highest-end PS5 model will run you $899.99. That's a lot of money, and the cheapest version is $599.99, which isn't all that much better. It's difficult to justify the investment for many people amid other economic concerns.

That said, GTA 6 is now right around the corner, and there'll definitely be movement on consoles for the Christmas period and into next year as a result. But how much, and what it'll do to help their makers get back on solid ground, are other questions.

PlayStation reportedly reworking live service Horizon Hunters Gathering into a smaller, more traditional co-op game following ill-received playtests.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Mass Effect 5
    1
    Former EA manager will "believe" the next Mass Effect is happening "when I see it" after $55 billion acquisition: "They can pull the plug very, very easily"
  2. 2
    Hidetaka Miyazaki says The Duskbloods is full of ideas FromSoftware couldn't fit into Dark Souls or Demon's Souls: "That was always at the forefront of my mind"
  3. 3
    GTA 6's leaks prove AI disinformation is more rampant than you think
  4. 4
    Kingdom Hearts 4 features Pixar's Coco because Tetsuya Nomura thought it "would be the best world" for Sora's story
  5. 5
    Valve chief Gabe Newell makes a rare public appearance as "New Chad Gabe" and rings in Dota 2's biggest tournament