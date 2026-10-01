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The best gaming tech we've reviewed in September 2026

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Top picks from the end of the summer

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Welcome to the Fall, and to celebrate the 'bers we're rounding up all the top gaming tech we tested in September 2026.

From five-star Nintendo Switch 2 cases (the Orzly Carry Case earned full marks in our review this month) to gaming chairs with more recline settings than we know what to do with, we've had our hands on accessories all across the shelves as well as a number of PCs to boot.

That's because this month has brought us two gaming laptops to contend with. The Alienware 16X Aurora is now one of the best Alienware laptops on the shelves thanks to that updated OLED display, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2026) holds onto the 'best 18-inch' category for another year.

Four new controllers also passed our desks last month, from the retro 8BitDo FlipPad providing a much-needed doomscroll break to the GameSir Super Nova falling just short of full marks due to its tricky wake functionality.

You'll find all the top-rated tech we've tested this month just below, and the full GamesRadar+ Hardware digest for our top picks of 2026 so far.

5-Star gaming gadgets

4.5-Star gaming gadgets

4-Star gaming gadgets

3.5-Star gaming gadgets

Of course, you can always take a look back at our top picks from August for more inspiration.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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