Alienware's 2026 16X Aurora does much more than slap a fancy new OLED face on its 16-inch chassis, there's a route here for those stung by RAM prices

The 2026 Alienware 16X Aurora is a triumphant return for the mid-range line, pushing its spec up to RTX 5070 Ti heights, adding a gorgeous glare-free OLED display, beating RAM price increases with upgradeable memory bays, and rounding it all off with solid performance and a nicely softened aesthetic. We're at 4.5/5 stars here, with the rig only losing out on full marks due to its slightly higher-than-average sticker price, weaker keyboard than previous releases, and more cumbersome form factor when compared to its peers.
Pros
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Excellent glare-free OLED display packs a punch
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Solid RTX 5070 mid-range performance
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Smooth, soft aesthetic
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RTX 5070 Ti configuration option will push further into QHD
Last year's Alienware 16X Aurora actually represented solid value at the time, but its lack of OLED display and RTX 5070 configuration cap kept it from being one of the greats. Dell's fixed both of those problems in its 2026 re-release, and then some.
This is the brand's middle child. It's got more grunt than Dell's new Alienware 15 hybrid systems and has more meat than the entry-level Alienware 16 Aurora (a cheaper rig that didn't see this year's OLED upgrade). It's not a flagship, though, so while the Alienware 16 and 18 Area-51 models can take you further up the GPU pole, we're still firmly in mid-range territory.
It's a 16-inch gaming laptop for those who want to splash out on an upgrade from an RTX 40-Series or RTX 30-Series card, but don't need the full 4K force of an RTX 5090 or the no-holds-barred 1600p performance of the RTX 5080. It's a relatively slimline machine (not a true work / play hybrid, but still more manageable than the Area-51 line) with the rounded edges and soft-touch internals you'll find in similar aesthetically conscious rigs.
Does the new Plus range of Intel processors have any meaningful impact on day-to-day gaming performance? No. But that new OLED display certainly does. It's one of two headline new features here. Alienware's Anti-Glare OLED screen sidesteps the glossy implementations across the rest of the best gaming laptops, instead opting for a matte finish that changes the game. Accompanied by upgradeable RAM and SSD bays, this is a real investment for those happy to wait for memory and storage upgrades while prices are sky-high.
Meanwhile, stretching the GPU menu into RTX 5070 Ti territory means the 16X Aurora can also push 12GB VRAM at the top end of its spec sheet. That's going to allow for a little more headroom in higher-resolution gameplay, and, going by my benchmarks, should get you comfortably playing in 1600p across more demanding titles.
Alienware 16X Aurora configurations
As a mid-range device, the Alienware 16X Aurora keeps its sights firmly in the middle of the GPU scale, stretching a little towards the higher end of available CPU options. Lighter builds are covered with 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD configurations (though that SSD looks to be exclusive to the US at the time of writing), but if you're going all out the 16X Aurora also accommodates 64GB / 4TB RAID storage pairings as well.
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x RJ45
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Dimensions
0.92 x 10.45 x 14.05 inches
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Weight
2.61kg
2.57kg
It's a healthy mid-range tasting menu overall, allowing for prices to start at $1,529.99 in the US while still keeping that OLED display. The numbers run a little more northerly in the UK, however.
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The configuration I tested paired up an Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus processor with an RTX 5070 GPU (it should be noted that this is the older 8GB version rather than the new 12GB release). That's with 16GB RAM and a 1TB Gen4 SSD (you'll need to be at 2TB or more to get zippier Gen5 tech).
The final bill on this configuration comes to $2,679.99 / £2,499.99, which is a little squeaky to say the least. Gaming laptop prices have ballooned in the last year, and 2026's releases require a different hat to evaluate their value compared to the generation before.
Back in July I scoped out average RTX 5070 gaming laptop prices when the new 12GB card hit the shelves, with the then-average MSRP of these mid-range machines (at Best Buy) sitting at around $2,500 (not including savings). Alienware's just on the wrong side of that fence here, then, but those figures add important context for what I'm about to say next.
An RTX 5070 configuration of last year's Alienware 16X Aurora came in at under $1,600. The RTX 5060 version I tested (with 32GB RAM) totalled $1,449.99. We've got a big price gap between the two generations, but not one that's isolated to Dell.
Looking at the rest of the market, Alienware is just teetering into the more expensive category - by around $200. That's nothing particularly new, Dell's best Alienware laptops have always been pitched at a premium.
Across 3DMark tests, it keeps on par with other RTX 5070 decks in Steel Nomad, the more true-to-life run, while topping the pack in Fire Strike and coming in behind the Strix G16 in Time Spy. Of course, it's 2026, and with RAM shortages blazing onwards, it should be noted that the G16 I tested last year had 32GB RAM under the hood, while this Aurora only has 16GB.
In all likelihood, you're going to be sacrificing a little memory to pick up a gaming laptop in 2026, but that's not going to cause too much harm at the power level of the RTX 5070. While the Aurora is slightly behind the G16 in both lighter and more demanding 1080p runs, we're still comfortably over 60fps even in Cyberpunk 2077 at full RT: Ultra. The Aurora is still holding its own though, performing just about as well as the 32GB G16 with half the memory. If you're worried about your overall performance when taking a RAM cut, the Aurora's gameplay figures should put your mind at ease a little. Obviously, that's future-proofing notwithstanding.
At the top end of the resolution scale, the G16 does sometimes take us closer to a more comfortable 60fps+ position in titles like Total War: Three Kingdoms. It's these kinds of strategy games where memory could play a larger role in overall performance, and the Asus's 68fps in Ultra graphical settings are far less squeaky than the Aurora's 62fps average. Still, we're firmly in smooth-running territory here still.
Most RTX 5070 rigs will fall below that 60fps threshold in heavy duty titles like Cyberpunk 2077, so it's no surprise that the Aurora follows suit. We can still hit those goals in high settings slightly further down the performance scale, on Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered, even if the Alienware averages slightly under the G16 at full Ultra settings.
Overall, though, the Alienware 16X Aurora manages to perform inline with the rest of the RTX 5070 testing pool, even with half the working RAM.
Alienware Aurora 16X OLED benefits
A matte OLED revelation
I was a little surprised when I first opened the lid. The new anti-glare OLED display Alienware has slapped on its Aurora's face takes a little getting used to, especially if you're coming from a more traditional glossy model. It's a strange sight to behold, with an affect I originally mistook for being dulled compared to the panel on my Razer Blade 14. But it's not dulled, there's simply no reflections giving it the annoyingly shiny topper you'll find elsewhere on the market.
That means it's still packing a serious visual punch while also keeping darker details highly visible even in daylit environments. At full brightness, there's no loss of color impact or sharpness with that additional overlay. Cyberpunk's internal sets are gritty and moody, with neon pops of color exploding out of the screen. Take gameplay outside and the streets are filled with vibrant hues, each one represented with pinpoint clarity and a surprising amount of depth.
I can't remember a time I've ever specifically praised an Alienware laptop for its display, but 2026's iteration has knocked it out the park.
Sturdy battery life
16-inch gaming laptops, especially those in this slightly chunkier form factor, aren't typically designed as battery-first devices. The Alienware 16X Aurora isn't either, but it still manages to hold its own in productivity scenarios. I was able to complete a full eight hour work day on a single charge multiple times through my testing (that's nearly double what I got out of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14). Granted, gaming only yielded me about three and a half hours, but that's on par with some of the slimmer machines more geared towards endurance than performance.
In it for the long haul
Ok so, you're not likely going to want to shell out for a 32GB or, God forbit, a 64GB configuration of the Alienware 16X Aurora in 2026 - not unless you're far wealthier than most players. However, while the 16GB model is going to be the only one suiting the budgets of mainstream portable PC purveyors, Dell's got a fix waiting in the wings.
The Aurora is particularly easy to upgrade further down the line. The bottom cover is held in place pretty simply, with Philips-head screws, and once you're in you'll find two DDR5 slots to play with (should those prices become more manageable in the next few years), as well as two M.2 bays supporting 2230 and 2280 drives. The Aurora supports up to 64GB RAM across two slots.
Alienware Aurora 16X OLED drawbacks
A slight letdown in the keyboard department
A few years back Alienware released its M16 R2, and it featured one of the best-feeling keyboards I've used, even to this day. Since then, Alienware has stuck to a soft-touch, but highly satisfying internal control feel, from the gentle Aurora before this one to the snappy mechanical deck on the Alienware 16 Area-51.
Something feels a little less polished here, though. The keyboard is fine, it's got a confident level of travel with an easy tension under each key that makes for fast repeated presses. There's no sense of mushiness or softness here. It just doesn't have that tactile sparkle I've felt from the brand before.
These keys are a little too loose to give me that same sense of satisfaction and the trackpad has just a little too much depth to match previous releases' super slick push gestures.
On the heavier side
It feels like Alienware laptops are always going to be a little heftier than their counterparts from other brands. While we're not exactly in the dark days of the 2010s here, the Alienware 16X Aurora is going to put more of a strain on your shoulders than others in its class. This machine ranges from 2.57kg to 2.61kg - a heft that's only beaten by the 2.8kg Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo in my 16-inch testing pool (and that's carrying a whole second screen around).
That's not going to make too much of a difference if you generally keep your laptop at home, or only travel shorter distances. However, if you're after a 2-in-1 work and play machine, that strain is going to make itself known.
Should you buy the Alienware 16X Aurora?
Gaming laptop prices are in a tricky spot right now, and Alienware's propensity for leaning slightly over average when it comes to the final bill isn't going to help it too much. The 16X Aurora trends towards the top end of the price range without any discounts applied, but it does have plenty to keep big spenders interested once those numbers have been digested. Its OLED display is going to serve anyone tired of battling glare during brighter hours, its performance still has it standing tall among its peers, and its upgradeability is going to go a long way to keeping that 16GB configuration interesting while prices are as mad as they are right now.
After spending three weeks with the Aurora, I'd happily recommend it to anyone looking to invest in an RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti machine in 2026, though likely only if travel isn't going to be too intense.
How I tested the Alienware 16X Aurora
I used the Alienware 16X Aurora as my dedicated gaming and work laptop for two weeks, while also testing alongside a mini PC for an additional week. I ran the machine through in-game benchmarks on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered, and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, 1600p, and UHD+ in each game's high and highest settings. Each test was completed three times, with the final result above representing an average of each run.
I also used 3DMark's Time Spy, Steel Nomad, and Fire Strike benchmarks for more synthetic performance data, again running each test three times. Day to day, the Aurora's been running Restory, High on Life 2, and Doom: The Dark Ages.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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