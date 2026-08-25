Redditor finds Windows has wiped their gaming laptop GPU drivers, and it's all down to eco mode

An Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 user took to Reddit last week to report a strange gaming laptop disappearance. Their RTX 5070 Ti GPU drivers had been magically wiped by Windows, leaving no trace and forcing them to redownload all the required gubbins to get their dedicated GPU back in action. The culprit? A couple of weeks powered down to eco mode.
U/Ok-Horse-3169 first took the issue to r/ZephyrusG14 five days ago, providing a comprehensive rundown of the strange dGPU murder. The user found that when the Asus gaming laptop hits eco mode (activated from within Armoury Crate) it essentially fully disconnects the dedicated GPU from the system.
After 30 days, Windows sees this unused device and purges it from the system, a little monthly clean. This user's G14, however, was speedrunning that default window, with a timeout after just 15 days.
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This cleaning process runs as a task labelled 'pnpclean.dll', which, after clearing the "unused" drivers, displayed the Nvidia program as a "Basic Display Adapter" that won't play nice with Nvidia Control Panel.
It's unlikely this strange blip will affect too many gaming laptop users, though those that use their machines for both work and play may want to think twice about camping in eco mode for too long. If you can't go without your low-power stints, there is a solution, though.
You can manually stop the Disk Cleanup process from running (though you'll miss out on some background cleaning) or simply swap back to a higher power state every now and then to keep your GPU driver active.
There isn't too much cause for concern for other gaming laptop brands here. Rather than eco mode completely cutting off the RTX 5070 Ti driver, this user's system seems to have categorized it as a plug-and-play device. So who's to blame here? Some are holding Asus to fault, while others believe the issue lies with Windows.
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After all, it's common practice to disable a dedicated GPU when in a low power state - your gaming laptop will likely do the same whether it's an Asus, Razer, Lenovo, or Alienware. We know how the driver was killed, but the question now comes down to how that timeout was set to just 15 days, and why the RTX 5070 Ti was being treated as a USB device.
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