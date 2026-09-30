The 8Bitdo FlipPad doesn't quite perfect turning your phone into a Game Boy, but I'd absolutely recommend it for cheeky Pokemon sessions

The 8Bitdo FlipPad makes for an excellent, sleek way to turn your phone into a Game Boy handheld while retaining quick access to your screen. Its hinge mechanism is a standout solution to the issue of mobile controllers blocking access to your cellphone, and while there are caveats tied to the approach in terms of fit and additional features, this accessory will provide you with nice-feeling buttons for everything from Pokemon to Zelda: A Link to the Past.
Reasons to buy
+
Clever hinge mechanism
+
Excellent build quality
+
Clicky dome buttons
+
Super sleek
+
Direct USB-C connectivity
Reasons to avoid
-
No back shoulder buttons
-
No wirelessly connectivity for other systems
-
Requires a specific 2mm phone case for a flush fit
I firmly believe you need to be a specific type of player for the 8Bitdo FlipPad to win you over. The idea of quickly turning your doomscroller cell phone into a Game Boy with physical buttons is alluring, yes, but when you weigh up the quirks compared to just, well, grabbing one of the best retro handhelds out there designed to run classic capers, the appeal slightly falls apart.
None of that stops the 8Bitdo FlipPad from excelling as one of the best retro controllers for Game Boy games, though, as it's one of the nicest pads I've tested yet. For $29.99, you're getting an accessory that offers satisfyingly clicky buttons, a hinge that'll make even your iPhone feel like a '90s flip phone, and an extremely low-profile design.
That sadly all comes at a pretty high cost for the FlipPad, as its direct USB-C design means that, unlike the GameSir Pocket Taco, it's fully dependent on your phone. For your 30 bucks, you're basically getting an, admittedly nice-feeling, set-up buttons hooked up to a direct USB connection, and when you consider that alongside some really unfortunate design limitations things get a little tricky.
The reason is simple: I wanted to absolutely confirm whether stripping back a Game Boy-style controller like this to a sleek "pad" is worth it. The FlipPad is undeniably the sleekest of its kind out there, and its 19.7mm profile makes the GameSir Pocket Taco look like a bulky plastic monster by comparison, not to mention it weighs in at only 31.5 grams.
But, that sleekness comes at the cost of useful innards. Again, you're only getting USB-C with the FlipPad and, in reality, that means it's confined to either the bottom of your phone or slightly larger compatible devices (I've already experimented using the Razer Edge).
Cramming everything into a small rectangle designed to rest on the bottom of a phone screen also eliminates good junk in the trunk. The Pocket Taco uses this asset to stow away a battery and give its shoulder buttons somewhere to hang, whereas 8Bitdo has opted to stick four left and right "back" buttons on its face.
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I'll admit there aren't too many games suited to a Game Boy layout that make use of proper shoulder buttons anyway. However, if you did fancy strafing in the likes of DOOM for the GBA, you'll probably get your fingers in a bit of a twist trying to press the top toggles while shooting via the face buttons and using the D-pad.
And yet, part of me does buy into the idea of trimming everything back to make the slickest Game Boy mobile controller possible. The idea here is that by containing everything to the bottom centre of your screen, it'll merely feel like your phone has physical clicky buttons, rather than feeling like it's wedged between a gamepad. It's exactly how you'd want an accessory you'll be sneaking in Pokemon sessions with on the go, and that plays into its strengths as a casual controller.
Case by case basis
If there's one thing 8Bitdo has really dropped the ball on with the FlipPad, it's accommodations for specific phone cases and non-standard handsets. As a gadget that connects straight into your doomscroller, it relies on you using a "standard" protective shell that's around 2mm thick. That will specifically ensure the controller fits flush to the base of your device, but through my own testing, I've rarely found that to be the case.
Had I only tested the FlipPad with the latest iPhone and the apparent 2mm case the FlipPad is designed around, I'd be saying the controller fits perfectly. You'll no doubt see plenty of videos and articles claiming there are no issues in that department, but I unfortunately wasn't treated to that Goldilocks "just right" scenario. Yes, my proverbial porridge was either too cold or too hot, representing the woe of the pad wiggling side to side or not fitting at all.
I specifically tested the FlipPad with a Google Pixel 7 and a protective shell, and while I could plug it into the USB-C port, it still suffered from an air-gap pivot. I suspect that's because the phone's cheaper silicone shell was out by a fraction of a millimeter, but it's more or less the sort of generic accessory you'll get at Amazon.
In contrast, I wasn't able to plug the FlipPad into an Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro with a Devil Case attached at all. I should note that I wouldn't have been able to use the controller with the handset anyway since it has a very silly offset USB-C port, but even if it were centered, thicker protective cases are going to be too deep and prevent the pad from reaching your port.
I don't want to tell 8Bitdo how to suck design eggs here, but I do reckon the FlipPad could have avoided fit issues with some tweaks. While I get that the controller maker was trying to keep connectivity faff free, some plastic adapters to suit different phones and case thicknesses could have made a meaningful difference. Since the gamepad relies on USB-C, I reckon going the extra mile with a system that helps adjust things specifically for your phone would have made a lot of sense, and ultimately would have helped it achieve a near-perfect score.
It all hinges on the pivot
It's in the name, but one of the FlipPad's biggest draws lies in the fact it "flips." The mechanical hinge absolutely plays into forgotten hardware mechanics that were once harnessed by phones and handhelds like the Game Boy Advance SP. In both those cases, the folding elements were designed to stand in the way of unwanted interaction, say, a bunch of keys in your pocket, but with 8Bitdo's Game Boy controller, the role is reversed.
The FlipPad's hinge exists to throw the controller out of the way when you need screen access. Like it or not, Android emulation suites and apps, like RetroArch, will require tweaking by touch, and interacting with settings menus, or even just taking a call in between games, is a pain when you have to revert things back to a vanilla cell phone. By way of flipping, 8Bitdo's design lets you flick the buttons out of the way with a solid snap that keeps it in place.
The hinge mechanism itself is extremely satisfying, providing a more solid, mechanical feel than something like a GBA SP. The swivel mechanism will apparently withstand over 6,000 flicks, and I genuinely reckon I'm halfway there since I've been using mine as a fidget toy. I should note that I'm doing that without it plugged into anything, as I'd be slightly paranoid about putting stress on a device's USB port through the force of the pivot.
If you use the perfect-size case without an air gap, your port should be safe. In normal circumstances, even slight movement shouldn't pose a threat, but I know better than to put needless stress on USB-C ports. I don't really think the FlipPad is committing any real sins here, but I do want to illustrate how 8Bitdo's design feels to use in practice.
Cromulent clicks
The 8Bitdo FlipPad's buttons don't really feel like an actual Game Boy, but in this instance, that's a good thing. Instead of opting for traditional membranes, this mobile controller uses click dome contacts that provide pleasingly tactile inputs that are closer to microswitches in feel. That means less travel and a more definitive input confirmation that's confirmed through ASMR-tier sounds, and that helps reinforce the overall design.
Had the FlipPad gone with the same arguably more authentic-feeling membranes of the GameSir Pocket Taco, its whole feel would have potentially been compromised. The fact that the controller will pivot if you don't use the right case ties into this, as the shorter travel of the dome buttons means less surface pressure that could potentially cause the unit to shift around even with the rubber pad gripping the screen.
You will absolutely still feel a bit of movement with the wrong case, particularly if you're playing something more frantic like a shoot-em-up or hectic NES platformer. But, in many calmer situations, the travel means the gamepad will largely stay put, in turn helping mask some of the connector's shortcomings.
The physical feel of the buttons lives up to 8Bitdo's usual quality levels, with a soft-touch matte finish on the face buttons accompanied by embossed A,B,X,Y symbols. The D-pad is the one element that feels like it's trying to emulate a Game Boy, as it's virtually a 3/4 replica of Nintendo's original, complete with those iconic ridges (for performance, naturally).
I still stand by the idea that the FlipPad is better suited to quick plug-and-play casual experiences. You can expect nice precision and minimal latency since we're talking about direct USB-C, which does lend itself to trickier platformers. That said, You're not getting as full a layout here since the shoulders are on the front, and it will limit your scope for playing games from across the console generations that use more buttons.
Less isn't always more
8Bitdo's FlipPad scores major points for sleekness and feel, but it really sacrifices additional features to make it happen. Even if it increased the price to the same as the Pocket Taco, a way to connect the controller to other devices and consoles via Bluetooth would have helped it excel, and that could have been achieved with some sort of plugin puck.
Using an additional back unit with some guts inside could have also provided a place for optional shoulder buttons, again, providing opportunity for an additional hardware feature. These are admittedly all plans 8Bitdo could have in the works for a Pro version (if not, then feel free to steal), but the current version feels a bit bare bones otherwise.
The streamlined nature of the FlipPad will work for some players, largely those of you who want something extremely discrete on the front of your phone. Adding in the above extras would have captured an additional slice of the market pie by providing external Game Boy buttons for everything from your Switch to something more niche like a docked Analogue Pocket. Perhaps there's room for that still, and while it keeps the gamepad from perfection, it's not a complete dealbreaker.
Should you pick up the 8Bitdo FlipPad?
As a mobile controller geared towards 8 and 16-bit era games, the 8Bitdo FlipPad is one of the best around. It's sleek, unobtrusive, and provides excellent clicky buttons that will bring you a lot of tactile joy. The hinge mechanism also makes for a phenomenal solution to retaining cell phone functionality while having buttons smacked on the front that feel like a natural part of the device, but its commitment to the compact bit is what keeps it from being the ultimate Game Boy controller.
Quirks with the connector requiring a specific 2mm-thick case act as part of the roadblock to a perfect score. But, I ultimately think ditching elements like Bluetooth connectivity for wider compatibility is the FlipPad's real Achilles' heel. It might reach the same heights as the Pocket Taco by way of a sleeker approach, but by not matching it on its wireless capabilities and physical shoulder buttons, it can't soar past its competitor.
Deciding between the FlipPad and Pocket Taco really comes down to your gameplay preferences. If you can pluck out games you know will use physical shoulder buttons, you're largely better off with the latter, whereas if you're really just looking for a nicer way to play OG Game Boy romps like Pokemon, 8Bitdo's buttons will provide a much nicer feel and less bulk. Both are solid options, but I can't help but feel I'm still waiting for an elevated accessory that really pays tribute to Ninty's iconic brick.
How I tested the 8Bitdo FlipPad
Over the course of a month, I put the 8Bitdo FlipPad to the test using various USB-C phones and devices, including the Google Pixel 7, Asus ROG Phone, and Razer Edge gaming handheld. To assess its functionality, build quality, and overall feel, I used RetroArch to emulate suitable arcade and Game Boy games, evaluating whether the design aspects make the gamepad a better fit for 8 and 16-bit games compared to rivals like the GameSir Pocket Taco.
For more information on how we test retro console and accessories, swing by our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy for extra deets.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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