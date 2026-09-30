28 Years Later 3 will have "a lot of Cillian Murphy" in it, even if director Danny Boyle isn't sure when it's coming out

Director Danny Boyle says 28 Days Later Part 3 is indeed in the works, and that we can expect to see a whole lot of OG star Cillian Murphy in it.
"28 Years 3, or whatever it ends up being called, will get made because people keep asking about it," Boyle told Variety. "Quite when I’m not sure, but there’s a script – a very good script by Alex Garland. [It will have] a lot of Cillian Murphy in it. Whether he'll take his kit off anymore, that I don't know. He's got the Oscar now."
28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, and follows a group of survivors who live away from the infected on a remote island – and make some horrifying discoveries when they return to the mainland. The film grossed $151 million against a budget of $60 million, making it the highest-grossing in the franchise. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which serves as a part 2, sees Taylor-Johnson and Comer return, this time joined by Jack O'Connell as a tracksuit-wearing cult leader. Alex Garland penned the screenplay for both sequels.
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Murphy was first rumored to appear in 28 Years Later (with many fans thinking that the emaciated zombie in the trailer was indeed him), and then rumored once again to appear in The Bone Temple.
Fans were worried that the third 28 Years Later installment was dead in the water due to the poor box office returns for The Bone Temple (despite the movie having the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise at 91%). Both sequels hit theaters in 2025 and 2026 respectively, though it might be a while yet before 28 Years Later 3 gets a release date (and proper title at that).
For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.
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