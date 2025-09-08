Cillian Murphy finally reacts to everyone thinking he was the zombie in 28 Years Later trailer: "That's great people think I look like a zombie cadaver"

Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his 28 Days Later role in the upcoming sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. However, for a few days last year, everyone thought we'd already got a first glimpse at his character... as a zombie.

Despite the striking resemblance, the viral theory was debunked when art dealer and model Angus Neill was revealed to be the actor behind the zombie. Now, the Oscar winner has finally reacted to this story in the most Cillian Murphy-esque way possible.

Murphy, who is chronically offline, said it was his son who made sure he saw the undead character who people ﻿were comparing him to. "That's great people think I look like a zombie cadaver. It's very flattering," he said "dryly" during an interview with The Observer.

The actor also teased his upcoming appearance in the 28 Years Later sequel, revealing he is "only in it for a little bit" at the end of the film. Jim's return will set up the third part of the trilogy, which Murphy said is "really, really good".

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will follow the events of the previous movie, with teen Spike (played by Alfie Williams) leaving his isolated community to see the infected world for himself. At the end of the film, he encounters Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal and his crew, who will be a key part of the upcoming story.

The first trailer for the sequel was released last week, teasing more bonkers action from Jimmy's cult and a closer look at Ralph Fiennes' mysterious Dr. Kelson.

"When that time comes, men will no longer communicate," says an ominous voiceover in the first-look footage. "We may have diseases and barbarism. The whole world will cease to make any sense. Look at the incredible changes we've experienced and survived, and yet even greater changes are still to come."

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.