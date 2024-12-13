The viral Cillian Murphy zombie in 28 Years Later has been debunked

28 Days Later fans can sleep a little easier, now that the viral fan theory regarding the fate of Cillian Murphy's Jim has been debunked.

Lovers of the zombie horror series were left distraught recently when the first trailer for upcoming sequel 28 Years Later featured a glimpse of a zombie that looked suspiciously like the Oppenheimer actor. Given that Murphy is an executive producer on the Danny Boyle-directed flick, many assumed that he'd lined himself up with a cameo – one that confirmed Jim, who made it to the end credits of the 2002 original, had tragically succumbed to the Rage Virus.

Turns out, though, it's not Murphy in the clip at all, but art dealer, model, and aspiring actor Angus Neill.

"Danny told me he'd always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part," Neill explained exclusively to The Guardian. "On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotize you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience."

28 Years Later, which was written by Civil War's Alex Garland and marks the first in a new trilogy, releases on June 20, 2025. Principal photography on the second installment, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple and directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, kicked off in August.

While it's unclear whether Murphy will appear on screen in the new sci-fi horror, it's worth noting that the Oscar winner was spotted on set of its follow-up in the Lake District back in September. As for confirmed actors, 28 Years Later boasts quite the starry cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Erin Kellyman, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.

