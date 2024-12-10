A possible Cillian Murphy cameo in the first trailer for horror sequel 28 Years Later puts a horrible twist on the original's ending

Fans think they've spotted Cillian Murphy in the first trailer for Danny Boyle's upcoming horror sequel 28 Years Later and well, it's not looking good for his 28 Days Later character Jim.

In the dialogue-less promo, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes look to be having a rough time navigating the Rage Virus-induced apocalypse. Unsurprising, really, given how the teaser ominously suggests, "It began 10,228 years ago. Days became weeks, weeks became years. Next summer, what will humanity become?"

Elsewhere, the official poster reads, "Time didn't heal anything". Dear, oh dear.

As the footage emerged online on December 10, excited viewers took to social media to speculate on whether or not a brief shot of a zombie shown at 1:47 is Murphy. We'll admit, it certainly looks like him – and given that the Oppenheimer actor is officially an executive producer on the movie, it's more than possible he has a cameo.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Whether or not said zombie is actually supposed to be Jim, Murphy's bicycle courier who teamed up with Naomie Harris's Selena and Brendan Gleeson's Frank to travel from a devastated London to Manchester in the 2002 movie, is more unclear. If it is, 28 Years Later puts a horrible twist on the original's hopeful ending, which saw Jim, Selena, and Frank's daughter Hannah make it all the way to Cumbria, and flag down an RAF Hawker Hunter jet.

"Either Cillian Murphy is having fun with a double role or Jim does not have a happy ending in his fate," wrote one Twitter user, as another said: "I swear to god, this better not be Jim."

"Just watched the 28 Years Later trailer 5 or so minutes ago. Literal CHILLS watching it, gonna have to watch it more. I'm upset that Jim didn't make it, that most likely means that Selena and Hannah didn't make it either," tweeted a third.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

28 Years Later, which was written by Alex Garland and marks the first in a new trilogy, releases on June 20, 2025. Principal photography on the second installment, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple and directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, kicked off in August.

While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to some of the other upcoming horror movies heading our way.

