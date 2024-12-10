28 Years Later gets a creepy first trailer as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer survive a zombie apocalypse

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for 28 Years Later is finally here, and it offers a full first look at Danny Boyle's long-awaited zombie sequel.

In the trailer, we see what happened to humanity after the zombie infestation started to overrun Britain, all to the sound of a recording of Taylor Homes performing Rudyard Kipling's poem 'Boots' from 1915. Almost three decades later, the story focuses on a remote island of survivors who seem to have established a peaceful and safe existence. However, zombies make an appearance and all hell breaks loose.

These first images offer glimpses of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer running for their lives, as well as bloodied-looking Ralph Fiennes.

Cillian Murphy is also set to reprise his role as Jim from the 2002 original 28 Days Later, and fans are pretty sure he is featured in the trailer – and he seems to be an infected now! We'll have to await official confirmation about the character's fate, but the similarity is undeniable.

Also starring Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding, the movie is set sometime after the events of 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later, and follows a group of survivors who must find a way to live in a world ravaged by the Rage Virus.

The official synopsis reads: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, they discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Another sequel, officially titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple and directed by The Marvels' Nia DaCosta, was shot back-to-back alongside 28 Years Later. A release date is yet to be announced.

There will be a third movie to complete the trilogy, also led by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland.

28 Years Later is released in cinemas on June 20, 2025. To warm up, check out our guide for the best zombie movies ever.