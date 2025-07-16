Superman star David Corenswet has a "hot take" on Casino Royale, "the greatest Bond film ever made": "So great to get that off my chest"

Superman star David Corenswet feels very passionately about James Bond. Well, one movie in particular: Casino Royale, AKA "the greatest Bond film ever made" and "one of the best movies of all time."

Released in 2006, Casino Royale was Daniel Craig's first outing as 007. The movie starts with Bond earning his 00 status and "licence to kill" by carrying out his second (and first) kills. But Corenswet has strong opinions about what exactly the film's opener means.

"My hot take is, everyone thinks the second kill is when Bond kills the main bad guy in the office later and he's like, 'Yes, considerably,'" he explained during an appearance on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court.

"But what actually happened is, experientially, Bond already had his second kill because he drowned the guy and then had to shoot him. So, in his experience, he had to go through drowning the guy, thought he was dead, thought that he had had his first kill, and then the guy woke up and he just shot him. So, that's actually the second kill in his mind that was super easy."

He's referring to the moment that Bond kills Dryden (Malcolm Sinclair), a crooked MI6 agent, and the flashback sequence when he murders Dryden's contact in Prague.

"It's a human experience thing. The point is not the second person you kill, it's the second experience of killing," Corenswet continued, before jokingly adding, "I'm sure you'll cut all that out, but I needed to get it in somewhere. It was not gonna come up anywhere else in press. So great to get that off my chest."

Corenswet is currently starring as the Man of Steel in James Gunn's Superman, the first theatrical release in the DCU Chapter One. He stars opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the latest DC movie, check out our guide to the Superman ending explained, or get up to speed with our verdict in our Superman review.