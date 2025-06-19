Danny Boyle's horror sequel 28 Years Later is proving to be all the Rage, as it earns higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the 2002 original

23 years after the original was released, Danny Boyle's horror sequel 28 Years Later has earned a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score – one that's even higher than the original.

28 Years Later currently sits at a near-perfect 95% on the review aggregator site, while the original film, 28 Days Later, has a lower 87%.

Our own 28 Years Later review awards the film three stars, with our reviewer writing: "Though stronger in its more straightforward first half than in its experimental and hallucinatory second, 28 Years… still provides enough terror, splatter and suspense to satisfy."

Boyle returns to direct the sequel from a script by Elden Ring movie director Alex Garland. It follows a father and son (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams) who venture from their heavily defended, isolated island, 28 years after the Rage virus hit. The rest of the cast includes Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, and Erin Kellyman.

"I think only someone like Danny Boyle can do that and be brave enough to make bold swings like that," Taylor-Johnson told us recently. "And I think it's sort of integral to what '28' is. 28 Days was shot on a camcorder, and over these 20 years, film has advanced so much, and things have happened, so Alex Garland's written a script based on all the things that we've kind of been through in society."

28 Years Later is in theaters now. A sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is also on the way.

