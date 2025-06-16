28 Years Later dark web teaser site all but confirms that the 2007 sequel's cliffhanger ending won't affect the third installment

A lot has happened in 28 years...and a mysterious new website for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later aims to catch us all up ahead of the horror sequel's fast-approaching release as well as clear up the connection to 2007's 28 Weeks Later.

The website, rageleaks.net, contains several emails, photos, and Instagram screenshots that document the Rage virus's spread throughout the UK. If you click the first link, titled "Narrows," there's a map of isolation zones and a paragraph that explains that "The Atlantic Wall" has kept the virus from spreading to Europe. You might remember that 28 Weeks Later, the 2007 sequel to 28 Days Later, ended on a cliffhanger that saw the virus spread to mainland Europe. It looks like this has been retconned, with the virus staying within the confines of the UK.

The retcon also makes sense given that the film was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Fresnadillo, Rowan Joffee, E.L. Lavigne, and Jesus Olmo – and not original director-writer duo Boyle and Alex Garland, who returned for 28 Years Later. Boyle also recently said in an interview that the threequel was partially inspired by Brexit, and explores the idea of Britain's "isolation."

The new film sees a father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and son (Alfie Williams), who have been living in isolation on a nearby island, set out for mainland UK – and discover the horrors of the outside world. The cast also includes Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Emma Laird.

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.